ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — A man wanted on several arrest warrants, including second-degree murder, was apprehended by law enforcement Tuesday afternoon after a brief manhunt and foot chase.
Khalil Jaray Williamson, 21, of Reidsville was arrested about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7 after a vehicle stop on N.C. 14 that quickly turned into a foot chase and search in the woods, authorities said in a news release.
Williamson was arrested on the murder charge as well as warrants related to possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana up to 1/2 an ounce.
He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, obstruct and delaying a public officer after Tuesday’s pursuit.
The charges stem from three different police agencies, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputy R. Burns, who was on standard patrol on N.C. 14 Tuesday afternoon, initiated the stop off N.C. 14 near the boat landing on Bethlehem Church Road, after spotting the wanted Harrington in a vehicle traveling toward Eden.
According to authorities, as the Williamson’s vehicle came to a stop, he fled from the driver’s side of the car and ran into nearby woods.
The deputy pursued Williams on foot before losing sight of him in the woods, according to the news release.
After the foot pursuit, Burns secured the area and awaited backup units — who later assisted in locating Williamson hiding at a nearby creek bed.
He was arrested without further incident, the sheriff's office said.
Burns and fellow deputies were assisted in the search by the sheriff's K-9 Unit, Highway Patrol and Eden Police Department.
Officials said the second-degree murder charge stems from a June 2018 police chase and car crash that led to the death of 18-year-old Meanda Leigh Galindo of Eden.
Williamson was driving a 2002 Honda on Hampton Road in Eden when a Highway Patrol officer attempted to pull over the speeding vehicle, authorities said.
Instead of stopping, Williamson kept driving and initiated a chase, turning onto Moir Mill Road, where he lost control of the car and hit a tree, according to Highway Patrol.
The car overturned, later stopping in the shoulder of Moir Mill Road.
Galindo, a back seat passenger, was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where she died from her injuries.
Williamson has been placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $1,255,200 secured bail.
The search for Williamson lasted several days.
