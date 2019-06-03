EDEN — A Reidsville man was arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 25-year-old Ridgeway, Virginia, woman Sunday night at Klyce Street Manor apartments.
Police charged J’mes Eric Troxler, 23, in the death of Shaquille Antionette Madison, who was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound around 9 p.m.
Charged with one count of first-degree murder in Madison’s killing, Troxler was also charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill for firing at a second person who did not sustain injuries, according to Eden Police spokesman Lt. David Lamberth.
An arrest warrant filed at the Rockingham County Courthouse identifies the second person as Eric Broadnax, 28, of 817 Klyce Street Apt. 2A, Eden.
The warrant alleges that Troxler assaulted Broadnax with a 9 mm handgun.
Residents of the apartment complex spoke on the condition of anonymity on Monday about what they saw and heard Sunday night.
One woman said she heard six gunshots during the fracas, while another residents claims he heard multiple gunshots while watching a movie in his apartment shortly before 9 p.m.
“I got up and looked out and I saw him out in the parking lot,’’ the man said.”There were a lot of people gathered on the stoop, hanging out. “
Troxler is being held without bail at the Rockingham County Jail in Wentworth and is scheduled to make his initial court appearance June 12 in Rockingham County District Court.
Thus far, law enforcement officials have not released information about a motive for the crimes.