Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 687 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA CASWELL ROCKINGHAM STOKES SURRY IN NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA WILKES YADKIN IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 29 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA AMHERST APPOMATTOX BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CITY OF LYNCHBURG IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA BEDFORD CHARLOTTE CITY OF DANVILLE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE HALIFAX HENRY PITTSYLVANIA IN SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA CARROLL CITY OF RADFORD CRAIG FLOYD MONTGOMERY PATRICK IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA ALLEGHANY VA BATH BOTETOURT CITY OF BUENA VISTA CITY OF COVINGTON CITY OF LEXINGTON CITY OF ROANOKE CITY OF SALEM FRANKLIN ROANOKE ROCKBRIDGE