A Reidsville man was arrested, accused of assaulting his son with an "edged weapon," according to a release from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.
Herbert Lewis Overton Penn, 57, of the 100 block of Yorkshire Drive, is charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, according to the release.
Penn's son, 33-year-old Brandon Louis Overton, suffered serious cuts in the attack, deputies said. He was taken to a local area hospital for treatment of his injuries and was expected to survive, according to the release.
Herbert Penn was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $100,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 9th.
