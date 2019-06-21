REIDSVILLE — After receiving tips from the public and analyzing security camera footage of a suspect, Reidsville Police Department investigators arrested Salvador Cortes, 21, Friday for defiling downtown public buildings with graffiti.
Authorities charged Cortes with seven counts of injury to real property for the spray-painting crimes in which Cortes painted the word, “PAUD’’ on the facades of several businesses.
The unusual word, listed as having an obscene meaning in the Urban Slang Dictionary, a compendium of street language, was not written for an obscene purpose or in connection with gang terminology, police said in a press release Friday morning.
Cortes, who was given an unsecured bond of $1,500, faces an Aug. 14 court date in Rockingham County Circuit Court.