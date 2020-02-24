REIDSVILLE — For the second time in three years, Reidsville has increased utility rates and this go around, the 5% increase will help make up for the loss of the city’s biggest taxpayer and third highest water user.
Officials said in a news release Thursday that the rate increase will go into effect at the adoption of the 2020-21fiscal budget in July.
The rate increase, which will up the average water user’s utility bill by $2.40 a month, was unanimously approved at city council’s annual retreat in January.
The major factor behind the voted increase was the Commonwealth Brands’ decision to close its Reidsville plant in late 2019.
The company, which eliminated 110 local jobs, accounted for nearly 5% of the city’s tax base, according to a news release.
The 2018 increase came following the closure of Ball Corporation and TMD WEK South in 2017.
Officials said the 5% increase will hold sufficient over the next two fiscal years or longer, barring any unforeseen circumstances.
More expenses are due based on North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s regulation of 1,4 Dioane — a wastewater byproduct.
Although the rate increase was needed, officials stated that the city expects to absorb any property-related losses.
The vote to raise rates was presented to council at the suggestions of staff members, who have consistently advised of the need to stay in front of operating cost increases for the city’s utility system and the importance to re-invest in infrastructure.
At the retreat, Council members also stressed that it is their responsibility to make sure the city is providing good, clean water for citizens.
“It is vital that we maintain our utility system so that we don’t run into the same problems that other municipalities, such as Flint, Michigan, have experienced,” Mayor Jay Donecker noted in a recent press release. “Our citizens realize that, unfortunately, costs rise, and it is better to meet those rising needs head on rather than fall behind and have to implement a substantial increase later.”
According to UNC School of Government Environmental Finance Center rates from 2019, Reidsville still holds the second lowest utility rate in the county when based on 4,000 gallon per-month usage.
Reidsville’s $60.35 combined bill (4,000 gallons sewer and 4,000 gallons water) is lower than Madison, Eden, Stoneville and County rates based on the same average.
Only Mayodan’s $48.00 combined rate is lower, based on City of Reidsville projections provided to the media.
The UNC School of Government suggests that municipalities charge consumers 120% of operating expenses based on actual costs of operation and the need to collect additional funding for capital improvements and debt service.
According to a news release, the upcoming fiscal year increase will put Reidsville’s operating margin close to 1.09% which is still below the industry standard of 1.2%.
