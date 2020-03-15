EDEN — Rockingham County Schools will provide access to free student meals and behavioral counseling, as well as full pay to staff and teachers during the state-mandated two week closure of the school system due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Rockingham County School Board held an emergency meeting Sunday evening to refine plans for the next several weeks. Superintendent Dr. Rodney Shotwell and Dr. Stephanie Lowe Ellis, executive director of behavioral health, crisis intervention and student safety for RCS, made recommendations and provisions for services administrators honed over the last three days. They include:
*Schools will be closed through April 12, unless government and public health officials recommend a longer recess.
*Parents or guardians will be allowed to pick up students’ medications and personal belongings from county schools only on Monday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Medications will not be released unless a parent or guardian is present. Teachers and staff will report to school to help facilitate the pickups, but all campuses will close by 3:30 p.m.
*All RCS teachers and staff can expect to be paid in full during time away from work due to the mandated break. Some staff may be called in to perform essential duties, such as food preparation at special feeding centers, Shotwell said.
*Hot breakfast and lunch meals will be served daily at three locations beginning Monday. They include Leaksville/Spray Elementary School in Eden, Moss Street Elementary School in Reidsville and McMichael High School in Mayodan. Breakfast will be served from 7:30- 8:30 a.m., while lunch will run from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Meals will be available to children up to age 18 and will be prepared for take away as a precaution during a time when social distancing is recommended to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Adults may purchase meals for $3.75.
*Backpack programs: School administrators will send backpacks full of supplemental food home with students who pick them up between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday. Subsequent backpack refills may come from community volunteers assisting the school system, administrators said.
*Any family in need of food should call the RCS nutrition hotline listed on the RCS website for assistance during the school break. Visit: https://www.rock.k12.nc.us.
*For now, high school proms are cancelled. After the state and public health officials lift restrictions, school administrators will consider the feasibility of rescheduling.
*Administrators will assess any postponement or cancellation of high school graduations as more information becomes available.
*For the next two weeks, students have no mandated instruction, though RCS principals will make free educational resources available to students online.
*If schools are closed beyond April 13, campuses will make instructional packets available to students for pick up if they do not have online access for remote learning.
*Regular Spring Break from April 6-10 will remain scheduled.
*April 13 will be a regular school day for students, should RCS be allowed to reopen by then.
*A behavioral health team will operate a phone hotline for students and parents during the breaks. See the RCS website for more information at https://www.rock.k12.nc.us.
*Day treatment resources may be available at the RCS website.
*Administrators are working on plans to provide the best services possible to exceptional students who may find remote instruction to be less than ideal.
