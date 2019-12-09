EDEN — After a contentious half-hour special meeting Dec. 2, the Rockingham County School Board voted unanimously in favor of delivering roughly $2.5 million in pay bumps to the system’s 783 classified employees.
The raise is a return to the so-called “step program’’ for establishing pay schedules for school system employees. The grid system tracks an employee’s number of years worked and factors seniority into annual wages, explained Annie Ellis, chief financial officer for Rockingham County Schools.
The pay adjustment is a way to get all classified employees back on track in terms of pay rate, Ellis explained. “They (classified employees) were getting these steps up until about 10 years ago. We’re basically just unfreezing it (steps program) and putting (employees) back to where they would have been had we not frozen them …This places everyone where they should be…’’
The board first spoke about the adjustment during an October work session, when Ellis brought a report on the subject to members. “We pretty much brought up the idea of developing a committee to look at the classified salaries and determine what we need to do to fix that,’’ Ellis said. “So we developed our committee and we met on Nov. 25 here at Central Office.’’
Ellis further noted that she sought opinions about how to best establish salaries for classified employees by calling financial officers in districts across the state.
“I’ve talked to several financial officers and everyone (has said) salary for classified staff is unique to their district. So when you look at various ways to do this, it only comes down to one right way _ to go back to the original ranges, per the steps, and place everyone on their correct step, per that revised schedule. Ellis noted that the revised schedule does not change RCS salary increments or amounts.
The bulk of the roughly $2.5 million needed will go to the employees who’ve been with RCS the longest, Ellis explained.
Because such an adjustment was not in this year’s budget, the $2.5 million must come from the school system’s local balance fund of about $14 million, typically reserved for emergencies.
But directing funds away from that emergency reserve worried longtime board member and former board chair Amanda Bell, a retired teacher.
Superintendent Dr. Rodney Shotwell supported the plan, saying, “Our proposal to the board is to fund this new salary schedule out of the local fund balance for this year because, at this point in the year, the program directors over the funding sources that pay classified staff … they are not aware of this increase … they did not budget for this increase … so we would have to pay for this increase out of our local fund balance.’’
“Moving forward … we start looking at the 2020-2021 school year, the directors over the budgets that fund classified salary — staff will need to look at their new salaries,’’ Shotwell said.
“They would also need to account for anyone that could possibly step up to the next step given their years (on staff),’’ he said.
Typically, about one-third of employees will annually move up to the next step or pay classification, Shotwell explained.
Bell asked Ellis and Shotwell how the local fund balance is typically used. Shotwell affirmed that the fund should be used for one-time projects, emergencies, and balancing the local budget. “So that if you have a worst case scenario, that it’s covered. That you have money in the bank to be able to do that,’’ Shotwell said.
“This is my concern,’’ Bell said. “I have nothing against step increases. I’m for step increases. Don’t get me wrong. And when we talked about this initially, I thought we were planning … I think I made the suggestion … that we get a committee together to look at it … so you could come back and give us a report. What bothers me about this is this was not part of our budget. It wasn’t in the budget.’’
Bell asked Ellis and Shotwell if the system would still have funds to address an emergency after removing the $2.5 million. “Since this was not included in our original budget this year… if there is an emergency … like the (2018) cyber attack … So what would we do? What balance is left …?’’
The local fund balance’s Fund II account will have a remaining $11 million with which to combat such an emergency, Ellis calculated.
“This would be a one-time expense,’’ Shotwell said, adding that department heads will have to design their budgets for the 2020-2021 school year with the steps schedule in mind. In supplying funds now from the local fund balance, RCS is giving those department heads, “Time to plan this for next year,’’ Shotwell said.
Board chair Brent Huss interjected after Bell’s questions: “I’d like to point out that these questions and answers are already here in black and white on the original memo. Thank you. Please continue Miss Bell.’’
“I don’t understand what you’re saying,’’ Bell said.
“All your questions are right here on the memo. Answered already,’’ Huss said.
Board member Doug Isley, adamant about the necessity of making the pay raise happen through the local fund balance, engaged in several minutes of debate with Bell about procedure and his reputation for heavily researching board matters.
Isley said that since the school system put the classified employee steps schedule in place in 1993, then froze it for nearly a decade, RCS needed to make good on its original pledge to adhere to the steps salary calculations.
Bell told Isley he should have made his recommendations “when we were doing the budget. That was in March.’’
“But we didn’t have this information before us,’’ Isley said. “Listen, it was not given to us and I’ve learned a lot about this budget.
“You may have learned a lot about it but … ,’’ Bell said, cut off.
“And just for the record chairman … I’ve been criticized by some board members for doing a lot of research, and this research is not about me. It’s just me as an elected official doing due diligence to make sure I make the right decisions for the taxpayers of Rockingham County and it’s going to be the best advantage for our students,’’ Isley said.
“But I get questioned about why I do so much research, and this is 100 percent research. This is not to bog anybody down or create more work for anybody. It’s just so I will be a good board member and know what’s going on when I make decisions,’’ Isley said.
Next, Huss defended his own right to research.
“I’d like to add to that,’’ Huss said as Isley concluded. “ It’s in my nature. I’m trained as an engineer. I must do my due diligence. I must research. I can’t go taking somebody’s word for something. I’ve got to see it documented or I lose my license. And I take this position just as seriously and as valuably as my engineering license … I’m in agreement, and yes, I’ve been chastised in the past for doing research, as well, so I see where you’re (Isley) coming from.’’
Before the meeting’s conclusion, Bell sought to clarify her position.
“Mr. Isley, I have nothing against you wanting to learn or research or whatever you’re doing,’’ Bell said. “I’m talking about the process. I have nothing against what you’re doing or what you’re proposing. The only concern I have is, that as a board, there is a process for doing things. If you want to increase steps … if you want to do something that large with over $2 million, we need to make sure that it’s done at the proper time … You’re taking a big chunk of money from fund balance. There is a time when you make those types of proposals as a board. You do it during the budget time. This is the only point I’m making. I have nothing against raises for classified people, I have family who are classified people. But as a board, we have to follow certain procedures. We just can’t jump up say, ‘ I’m gonna do this, or I’m gonna do that.’ ’’
Isley retorted: “We can’t do anything about what past boards have done or have not done. But they dangled this carrot out in front of employees … and then you don’t come up with it. That’s really unfair to those employees. And that should have been budgeted.’’
