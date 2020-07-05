EDEN — School-based Teachers of the Year and Classified Employees of the Year for Rockingham County Schools have been elected by their fellow faculty members for the 2020-21 school year. beginning teachers were nominated by his/her Principal and Mentor to compete for the title of Rockingham County School’s Beginning Teacher of Excellence in 2020-2021.
The 2020-2021 School-Based Teachers of the Year
Elementary schoolsKimberly Fulton — Bethany Elementary
Lauren Beckner — Central Elementary
Tori Webster — Dillard Academy
John Riddle — Douglass Elementary
Amanda Farrell — Huntsville Elementary
Deborah Bliss — Leaksville-Spray Elementary
Shannon Land — Lincoln Elementary
Laura Miller — Monroeton Elementary
Taneshia Artis — South End Elementary
Dana Tucker — Stoneville Elementary
Brittany Beasley — Wentworth Elementary
Kaitlyn Knight — Williamsburg Elementary
Middle schoolsKelly McCorkle — Holmes Middle
Christopher Daniels — Reidsville Middle
Brettany Brown — Rockingham County Middle
Todd Jones — Western Rockingham Middle
High schoolsKaren Hopkins — McMichael High
Elizabeth Richardson — Morehead High
Daphne McLaughlin — Reidsville High
Justin Bulla — Rockingham County High
Rob Seltzer — Rockingham Early College High
Alternative schoolMegan Behe — The SCORE Center
Teachers of the Year are selected by their peers for the quality of their teaching, professional development, teaching philosophy and methods, community involvement, and contributions to education. A Central Office administrator committee will select finalists from the School-Based Teachers of the Year, one of whom will be chosen as the Rockingham County Schools’ TOY and will serve as a nominee for North Carolina Teacher of the Year.
2020-2021 Beginning Teacher of Excellence Nominations(Not every school elected to nominate a Beginning Teacher of the Year Excellence)
Candice Corcoran — Central Elementary
Sydney Simpson — Central Elementary
Hayleigh Hall — Dillard Academy
Maggy Greeson — Leaksville-Spray Elementary
Holly Warner — Lincoln Elementary
Shikela Harris — Monroeton Elementary
Kimberly Jackle — Wentworth Elementary
Takia Blackwell-Price — Reidsville Middle
Lauren Fabian — Rockingham County Middle
Olivia Lusk — Western Rockingham Middle
LaKisha Crews — Reidsville High
Walter Moore III — Reidsville High
Jacob Anders — Rockingham County High
Taylor “Kristyn” Carter — Rockingham County High
The 2020-2021 Classified Employees of the Year
Elementary schoolsApril Long — Bethany Elementary
Sheri Hopkins — Central Elementary
Eder Dadul — Dillard Academy
Teresa Dishmon — Douglass Elementary
Jennifer Miller — Huntsville Elementary
George Wells — Leaksville-Spray Elementary
Malinda Moore — Lincoln Elementary
Jami Foster — Monroeton Elementary
Sherry Grogan — South End Elementary
Vanessa Conner — Stoneville Elementary
Karin Allen — Wentworth Elementary
Karen Reichenbach — Williamsburg Elementary
Middle schoolsNathaniel Millner — Holmes Middle
Ariel Owens — Reidsville Middle
Sandy Fabian — Rockingham County Middle
Vance Southard — Western Rockingham Middle
High schoolsDella Smith — McMichael High
Tiffany Gammons — Morehead High
Allison Thomas — Reidsville High
Crystal French — Rockingham County High
Pete Witty — Rockingham Early College High
Alternative schoolJanice Anderson — The SCORE Center
