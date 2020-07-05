EDEN — School-based Teachers of the Year and Classified Employees of the Year for Rockingham County Schools have been elected by their fellow faculty members for the 2020-21 school year. beginning teachers were nominated by his/her Principal and Mentor to compete for the title of Rockingham County School’s Beginning Teacher of Excellence in 2020-2021.

The 2020-2021 School-Based Teachers of the Year

Elementary schoolsKimberly Fulton — Bethany Elementary

Lauren Beckner — Central Elementary

Tori Webster — Dillard Academy

John Riddle — Douglass Elementary

Amanda Farrell — Huntsville Elementary

Deborah Bliss — Leaksville-Spray Elementary

Shannon Land — Lincoln Elementary

Laura Miller — Monroeton Elementary

Taneshia Artis — South End Elementary

Dana Tucker — Stoneville Elementary

Brittany Beasley — Wentworth Elementary

Kaitlyn Knight — Williamsburg Elementary

Middle schoolsKelly McCorkle — Holmes Middle

Christopher Daniels — Reidsville Middle

Brettany Brown — Rockingham County Middle

Todd Jones — Western Rockingham Middle

High schoolsKaren Hopkins — McMichael High

Elizabeth Richardson — Morehead High

Daphne McLaughlin — Reidsville High

Justin Bulla — Rockingham County High

Rob Seltzer — Rockingham Early College High

Alternative schoolMegan Behe — The SCORE Center

Teachers of the Year are selected by their peers for the quality of their teaching, professional development, teaching philosophy and methods, community involvement, and contributions to education. A Central Office administrator committee will select finalists from the School-Based Teachers of the Year, one of whom will be chosen as the Rockingham County Schools’ TOY and will serve as a nominee for North Carolina Teacher of the Year.

2020-2021 Beginning Teacher of Excellence Nominations(Not every school elected to nominate a Beginning Teacher of the Year Excellence)

Candice Corcoran — Central Elementary

Sydney Simpson — Central Elementary

Hayleigh Hall — Dillard Academy

Maggy Greeson — Leaksville-Spray Elementary

Holly Warner — Lincoln Elementary

Shikela Harris — Monroeton Elementary

Kimberly Jackle — Wentworth Elementary

Takia Blackwell-Price — Reidsville Middle

Lauren Fabian — Rockingham County Middle

Olivia Lusk — Western Rockingham Middle

LaKisha Crews — Reidsville High

Walter Moore III — Reidsville High

Jacob Anders — Rockingham County High

Taylor “Kristyn” Carter — Rockingham County High

The 2020-2021 Classified Employees of the Year

Elementary schoolsApril Long — Bethany Elementary

Sheri Hopkins — Central Elementary

Eder Dadul — Dillard Academy

Teresa Dishmon — Douglass Elementary

Jennifer Miller — Huntsville Elementary

George Wells — Leaksville-Spray Elementary

Malinda Moore — Lincoln Elementary

Jami Foster — Monroeton Elementary

Sherry Grogan — South End Elementary

Vanessa Conner — Stoneville Elementary

Karin Allen — Wentworth Elementary

Karen Reichenbach — Williamsburg Elementary

Middle schoolsNathaniel Millner — Holmes Middle

Ariel Owens — Reidsville Middle

Sandy Fabian — Rockingham County Middle

Vance Southard — Western Rockingham Middle

High schoolsDella Smith — McMichael High

Tiffany Gammons — Morehead High

Allison Thomas — Reidsville High

Crystal French — Rockingham County High

Pete Witty — Rockingham Early College High

Alternative schoolJanice Anderson — The SCORE Center

