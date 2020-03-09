WENTWORTH — School and law enforcement officials placed Rockingham County High School on lock down Monday morning, and administrators searched students’ backpacks as Rockingham County Sheriff’s investigators tracked rumors of a threat to campus safety.
By noon law enforcement determined the threat was not credible and allowed students and staff to resume their regular routines, according to Karen Hyler, public information officer for the Rockingham County Schools.
“At no time was there ever a person of concern in the building,’’ Hyler wrote in a texted statement. “ ... when we couldn’t find the source of the rumors then we had to do a school-wide individual book bag search with administration and law enforcement,’’ Hyler explained.
The high school is home about 1,100 students, grades 9-12. Security measures were stepped up at nearby Rockingham County Middle School during the incident because of the school’s close proximity, Hyler said.
