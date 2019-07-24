WENTWORTH — A site on the campus of Rockingham Community College has been approved for a multi-million dollar workforce development center funded by quarter-cent sales tax revenue — as has a $4 million increase to the project’s original budget.
The Rockingham County Community College Board of Trustees approved the construction site on July 16 and also agreed to allow for the increase the project’s previous $15 million plan, according to a RCC news release providing several new details about the center.
The 41,200 square foot building, slated for Wrenn Memorial Road, will be constructed on a 2.64-acre parcel across from the college’s admin building.
The location was one of nine analyzed sites on campus for the center and was eventually whittled down by a committee as one of three finalized possibilities.
The location, chosen over two spots at the front entrance of campus, along N.C. 65, will turn the center into a focal point, said Senior Principal Phillip Steele in the release.
Steele of Charlotte-based ADW Architects, the firm hired in December to design the facility, said the location will help create a more collegiate-type of campus.
According to information made public by the community college, the one-story complex will dedicate 40 percent of its square footage to common areas that include a 200-seat auditorium, mechanical rooms, corridors and student breakout rooms.
More than 10,000 square feet will be designated for RCC machining program, with 14,170 of combined square footage being assigned to electrical and industrial systems.
“This facility needs to be glamorous. (It) will enhance your community. It gets your businesses and industries excited about what’s going on inside the facility,” said Steele in the college news release. “It’s a recruitment tool. We want to walk in and have that wow factor,” said Steele as part of the release. “There’s a little bit more cost for that wow factor ... a little bit more glass, a major corridor in the center. Think about this facility as the core to your campus to the outside industry.”
Construction costs are slated at $15.8 million, according to information released by the community college, with design and programming fees and furniture and equipment costs totaling $2.5 million.
As for a timeline, officials have begun assessing the needs of the three programs going into the new center.
A schematic design phase will be completed by the start of 2020, with a design development slated for completion midway through 2020
Officials anticipate bidding for the $19 million project to begin in May 2021 and construction to start in August of the same year.
Construction is slated for completion in October of 2022.
According to the release, RCC President Mark Kinlaw told trustees that based on revenues received from the local option sales tax, the debt service on the facility will be paid over a 20-year period at a 4.5% rate.
A repayment total that will average $ 1.4 million annually, a total that is about $304,000 more per year than previously expected under the original $15 million budget.
“The bottom line is, we are still projected to get about $1.8 million to $2 million per year (from sales tax revenue), but we think we would have somewhere close to $460,000 left over during that 20-year period to cover other building operational costs, other campus projects that we would want to do. Yes, going from $15 million to $19 million is going to impact that,” said Kinlaw in the release.
Other avenues, such as future capital infrastructure funds through the state legislature and another bond package, could help cut quarter-cent revenue usage for the center.
RCC could obtain close to $4.5 million over 10 years, through infrastructure funds, according to the news release.
”We would hope we don’t spend $19 million here,” Kinlaw said in the press release sent to various media outlets. “We hope we can get some Golden Leaf (grant) help for equipment, and there could be other cost savings as we go through (the project).”We felt like in talking with our architects that we’ve got a chance to do this really well and do it right, and I hate to not do it at a high level and regret it later.”
How much tax revenue
has been disbursed?
The local option sales tax, approved by voters during the primary election in May 2018, has been a successful revenue source for the college thus far.
Once into effect last October, the tax revenue levied a total of $986,884.43 between the months of December 2018 and June 2019, according to totals distributed by the state arm.
Those totals, month-by-month, match RCC transfer numbers provided to RockinghamNow by County Manager Lance Metzler.
In total, 42 of the state’s 100 counties levy the additional county tax rate of .25%.
This July, $179,796 was allocated to the county by the N.C. Department of Revenue.
That total is the first portion of an anticipated allocation in which officials believe will surpass $1.9 million during the 2020 fiscal campaign.
Other Improvements
While the development center will be the primary focus of the quarter-cent revenues, Kinlaw told the commission on July 8 that the college has already begun focusing its attention on other various projects prior to the start of classes this fall.
The president said that RCC plans to complete upgrades to an information technology lab in the advanced technologies building. The 24-station lab is slated to be fully equipped and ready for use before classes start.
Revenues from the sales tax are also being used to modernize RCC’s electrical industrial systems labs and equipment — bringing them up more to training standard.
Computer integrated machining hardware and software will also be enhanced before the start of the upcoming school year.
Smart technology will also be added to classrooms in the Owens Health Science building. The improvements are being implements to help continue enrollment growth in health careers.
This upcoming year, the college anticipates a 61 percent increase in the nursing program, which was home to 65 students last school year.
For public safety, a mass notification system has also been installed using sales tax revenues. Kinlaw called the system a tremendous upgrade and added that it can be used to communicate across campus and inside buildings during inclement weather or potential active shooter type of incidents.
“This is something that has been badly needed to better secure our campus,” Kinlaw told the county governing board. “It’s hard for us to attract students and let students have confidence in us if we are not secure so we are trying to beef up our security as best as we can.”
In the community, new computers will be installed at the Goodwill locations in Eden, Reidsville and Mayodan.
Kinlaw told the commission the new technology will help serve the college in terms of career development and the offering of basic skills training in those facilities.
Also as part of the tax usage, the college will work to renovate the campus’ industrial technologies buildings over the next three years, Kinlaw said.
“As the new building is being build and before we go into debt service with that new facility, we will renovate as much as these two buildings as we can in that three-year period,” Kinlaw said during the presentation.
Beyond the three year window, Kinlaw said that the Science building will also need renovation down the road to support health career programs.
Kinlaw said that the college intends to keep the community up-to-date with the college’s usage of the revenue.
To keep up to date on projects related to the quarter-cent sales tax, residents can visit: www.rockinghamcc.edu/publications/timeline.