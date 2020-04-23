WENTWORTH — Each year, Rockingham Community College students are challenged to tell their story through an essay, for a chance to win a monetary prize from the RCC Foundation. This year’s theme was “RCC: The Best Choice for Me.”
Eden resident Emily Jarrell won first place and $500 with an essay that expressed her hesitation to enroll in RCC as an adult student and how the RCC staff and faculty along the way have encouraged her.
“As a single mom, the idea of returning to school after nearly a decade was nerve wracking. More than anything, I feared failure. What if I couldn’t handle it? What if I couldn’t do my work after the kids’ bedtime like I had planned? What if I registered for the wrong classes? What if I wasn’t up to snuff academically?” Jarrell asked herself.
But she took the first step, visited campus, and met with an admissions counselor.
“In my mind, my education was a bother… I didn’t go about my education the right way, so I felt I didn’t deserve it as much as traditional college students,” Jarrell wrote.
But the admissions counselor was extremely supportive. When Jarrell apprehensively mumbled that one day she’d like to be a midwife, the counselor encouraged her to pursue the Registered Nurse program at RCC.
Jarrell met with an academic advisor and enrolled in classes, on her way to an Associate in Arts degree. She plans to transfer to a four-year university in the UNC system.
“…All my interactions with faculty and staff at RCC have encouraged me; they see me as worthy of a first-rate, enjoyable education,” Jarrell wrote. “Maybe without realizing it, they set me on a path toward a completely different future. They equipped me with a top-notch education and boldly urged me to test it out at higher levels. They never once scoffed at my dreams – they were ready to help make them happen.”
Jarrell plans to finish her degree in anthropology, join the Foreign Service, and eventually enter politics.
“No matter how it plays out, I’ll owe it to a school that refused to let me believe that anything should disqualify me from receiving a quality education and pursuing my goals,” she wrote.
Elon resident and Business Administration student Deborah Petty won the $350 second-place prize. The first-generation college student wrote that she chose RCC for the county’s hometown feel, and that “starting local will go a long way.” With her degree, Petty plans to run the business portion of her family’s chicken breeder farm and her husband’s future automotive garage – and still be a stay-at-home mother.
Reidsville resident Jasmine Johnson, an Early Childhood Education student, won the $250 third-place prize. She wrote, “I truly love being an RCC student. It has been a positive impact in my life and definitely a good change for me… RCC meets each student where they are and helps push students to their highest potential.”
