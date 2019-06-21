The tragic news of Reidsville head basketball coach Curtis Pass’ untimely death unfortunately greeted citizens early Friday morning.
Pass, 41, apparently died as a result of respiratory and heart related complications, but the official cause of death has not been determined.
In addition to basketball, Pass was the coach of the track and cross-country teams as well.
Pass recently learned that both the cross-country and basketball teams had received recognition for excellence in the classroom and that meant a great deal to the coach that worked tirelessly to ensure his players were successful in all walks of life. The boy’s basketball team had a collective grade point average of 3.5 and the cross country team compiled a 3.7 GPA as a group.
“Our hearts are deeply saddened with the news of the passing of one our own, coach Curtis Pass. Coach Pass meant so much to the students and entire school at Reidsville High School. He was an integral part of our coaching staff, but more than that he was a person who believed in our student-athletes and worked hard every day to help each athlete perform at the highest level on the court and in the classroom. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the Reidsville High family,” Rockingham County Schools said in a statement.
Star Power
The 1995 graduate of Reidsville Senior High, Pass was an All-Conference star for the Rams during his playing days. Pass said taking over the job to coach at his alma mater was an opportunity he truly relished.
“It’s like a dream come true really. I’ve been coaching for the last 14 years, just learning and trying to build my resume. The opportunity finally came and I couldn’t be happier,” Pass said after accepting the position in 2016.
In all three seasons as the head basketball coach, Pass guided the Rams to the postseason. After closing out his inaugural campaign at 12-12, RHS improved to 20-6 in 2017-2018 and 20-10 this past year. He compiled a record of 52-28 in those three seasons.
Following his graduation from Reidsville, Pass played at Old Dominion and later transferred to the University of West Georgia, where he became a member of the Wolves Basketball Hall of Fame.
Pass went on to play overseas on a European travel team and later in a summer pro league in Los Angeles before entering the coaching ranks.
One of his first coaching jobs was as an assistant for former RHS head coach on Ron Parsons. They would go on to guide the Rams to the 2002-2003 NCHSAA state championship.