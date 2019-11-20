EDEN — Four Martinsville men were arrested on Saturday and Sunday for the armed hold-ups of two Eden businesses on Saturday night.
All four are accused of participating in the late night attempted armed robbery of The Vault, a sweepstakes game room at 203 E. Meadow Road.
The crime led to a gunfire exchange between a suspect and an employee of The Vault that left one suspect wounded, according to a news release from the Eden Police Department.
Police arrived on the seen at about 11:30 p.m. Authorities did not name the victim, the shooter or provide details of the suspect’s injury.
Suspects are: Yalieq Desmond-Zire Brown, 20; Darehyon Monte Rucker, 18; Jordan Christopher Turner, 20; and James Devonte Flood, 19. All face charges of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, authorities said.
Turner turned himself in at the Martinsville Police Department on Sunday, while Flood was taken into custody by Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Law Enforcement Division on Saturday.
Turner and Flood are being held in the Martinsville City Jail without bond, while Brown and Rucker are jailed in Virginia’s Henry County Detention Center without bond. The men face extradition to Rockingham County where the crimes were committed. No court date has been set.
Earlier Saturday night, Brown and Rucker are alleged to have committed an additional attempted heist. Police said they brandished guns as they tried to rob Park-Vue Mart at 12980 N.C. 87 North.
The convenience store’s security camera recorded clear images of the men.
Eden Police’s Det. Brandon Buckner is investigating the case and asks anyone with additional information about the crimes to call him at (336) 623-9755 or (336) 623-9240. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may phone Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.
