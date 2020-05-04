MADISON — J. William “Bill” Walker, a well-respected former dentist and church officer, shot and killed his ailing wife Carol Walker, then turned his gun on himself Monday afternoon, according to witness reports and official sources.
Walker, 86, and his wife, who suffered from a heart condition, employed a live-in caregiver who witnessed the incident inside the couple’s two-story frame house at 302 W. Decatur Street near downtown, according to relatives of health aide Pauline Lowe Tucker of Madison.
Tucker, 62, told her sister and her niece that Walker asked her to put his wife in bed before he walked into the bedroom and shot her. At one point, the dentist pointed his gun at Tucker before turning it on himself, Tucker told her relatives.
Madison police arrived at the crime scene shortly after they received reports of shots fired and found Walker, 86, and his wife dead. Investigators with the Madison Police Department, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s Emergency Management Department worked well into Monday night combing the crime scene, which is next door to Walker’s long-shuttered general dentistry practice at 304 W. Decatur Street.
Weary and wearing scrubs and sock-footed, Tucker emerged from the crime tape-bound house after 5 p.m. As an eyewitness, she had helped investigators piece together just how the tragedy unfolded. “I’m tired and I don’t feel like talking right now,’’ Tucker said of the ordeal. She walked slowly away up Decatur Street, leaning on her sister and niece and silent.
Authorities removed the Walker’s bodies from the residence just after 4 p.m., but a portable crime lab and a half dozen emergency vehicles and officers remained.
“We knew him. And he always seemed really nice,’’ Kimberley Duarte, 16, a next door neighbor, said of Walker. “I never heard any shots, and I was here,’’ said Duarte, a McMichael High School junior who spent the day studying at home with her father and small siblings. “It’s really kind of scary.’’
Walker, who grew up in Rockingham County on a farm near Reidsville, attended University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he earned his dental degree during the 1960s. He and his first wife built a home in Reidsville and raised two sons, one of whom died around age 20.
During the 1970s and 1980s, Walker established his dental practice in Madison and bought and refurbished the historic pink Victorian mansion on town’s Hunter Street known as “The Pickett House.’’
A longtime member of Madison Presbyterian Church, just a block from his house, Walker had served as an officer there.
Police have not disclosed a motive for the shootings.
No funeral arrangements had been announced at press time.
This is a developing story. Please revisit RockinghamNow for updates.
