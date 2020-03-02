Eden’s District 3 Republican primary election for the Rockingham County Board of Education is one of three local races that will be on primary ballots Tuesday.
Candidates Jim Fink and Vickie McKinney will vie for a spot on the November ballot against Libertarian R. Michael Jordan.
The following questionnaires are listed in the order they will appear on Tuesday’s ballot and are being printed as submitted. They have only been formatted to match length requirements.
James (Jim) Fink
Address: Wedgewood Court, Eden, NC 27288
Age: Did not answer
Occupation/Former Occupation: I have been a restaurant store manager for the better part of 20 years but have managed retail stores for the last 7 (Co-manager at Walmart and Store Manager at Dollar General currently)
Highest degree earned: I have a Bachelors Degree with a focus in Business.
I am a U.S. Army veteran.
Leadership experience: Managed a $70 million dollar business with over 350 employees; Currently appointed to the Rockingham County Planning Board.
Civic involvement: I participate in local PTA’s in my children’s schools; Various leadership positions in the military; Volunteer in my church. I have been married for 17 years (Dionne) and have two sons (Ashton and Blake) who are both in Eden area schools.
Contact Info
Phone: 252-363-4757
Email: jimbofink@aol.com
Why are you seeking office and why should voters elect you?
I am seeking the Eden Seat on the Rockingham County School Board because I recognized a need for our city to have a voice on the school board that has been missing for years. I also run as a concerned parent to two sons who attend Central Elementary and Holmes Middles School. I see first hand the affects of our unelected school leaders who feel that money spent at Central Office and not put into the classrooms in order to benefit our kids has a lasting negative impact. I would like to continue with this current boards fiscal responsibility with common sense decisions that would support our teachers and kids in the classrooms. I also run to increase accountability and oversight at all levels in our school system. As an elected member of the board, it would be my job to ensure that policy and our vision is followed not only by the superintendent but for others in administrative leadership. Perhaps the biggest issue I am hearing from other parents is school safety — bullying. I would make this a top priority and look to work with schools to focus efforts in prevention and look for common sense methods to ensure that kids who want to learn are not distracted by those who don’t.
What experience better qualifies you to serve on the school board than your primary opponent?
My business experience would set me apart from my opponent due to the need to manage changing economic situations quickly. In retail and restaurants you must be flexible and courageous at times to make drastic changes to have a positive outcome. Setting goals, writing financial budgets, managing tough labor shortages with sometimes challenging limitations and being able to look at a profit and loss statement are crucial to a successful business.
What are the most pressing issues that you feel the school board needs to address and what is your plan to further discuss or initiate discussion on those issues?
In talking to the citizens of Eden, city leaders and clergy I have several issues that most would like to see addressed.
First, the need to put prayer back on the School Board Agenda is the most important. God’s direction is very much needed in our oversight of the schools. I would move my first day to add it back to the agenda.
Second, the declining enrollment is concerning due to the corresponding drop in federal and state reimbursement, I would work with the board, the superintendent and other leaders to identify why and then work to close those faults through accountability.
Third, school safety (bullying) needs a dramatic focus in order to give our kids an environment that helps them want to learn not worry; I would work with each school to identify solutions for prevention.
Fourth, Improved grades and graduation rates. We have failing schools and kids graduating with no basic life skills who are not college ready. I would work with the schools and administration to add a “life skills” class that would teach as example, financial needs, home economic situations, interviewing skills to name only a few. We also need a focus on VoTech training to better prepare our kids where college is not an option.
Finally, to continue the success of this board in common sense, fiscally responsible governing. I would continue the focus of maintaining our assets through routine repairs. I would work with each member of this board to promote teamwork for continued success.
Vickie T. McKinney
Address: 319 Dogwood Drive Eden, NC 27288
Age: 67
Occupation/Former Occupation: Retired- Teacher/Administrator
Highest degree earned: Masters of School Administration
Leadership experience: Principal for twelve years; Board Chair for Communities in Schools of Rockingham Co. and also sat on the NCSECU Board in Reidsville, NC
Civic involvement: Member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority
Contact Info
Phone: 336-552-7657
Email: vickiemck4 @gmail.com
Why are you seeking office and why should voters elect you?
I am seeking the Board seat for District 3, because I want to be a voice for the students and teachers of Rockingham County Schools. Quality education is critical both for the success of our students and for Rockingham County. The teachers are the life blood of the classroom and should receive the necessary resources needed to give their students the highest quality of education so one day they will be productive members of our society. I believe I should be elected to the School Board because of my life-long dedication and love for children and my 22 years of experience in the classroom and as an administrator.
What experience better qualifies you to serve on the school board than your primary opponent?
I am a life-long resident of Eden and attended Eden City Schools, along with my three children and two of my six grandchildren while the other four grandchildren attended Rockingham Middle and Rockingham High School
I was in the school system for 22 years as both a teacher and an administrator. I have been and always will be an advocate for the students and teachers of Rockingham County Schools.
What are the most pressing issues that you feel the school board needs to address and what is your plan to further discuss or initiate discussion on those issues?
Recruiting and retaining the highest quality of teachers that are both innovative and creative.
Growing our Career and Technical Education programs should be a high priority in our school system. Creating and fostering career pathways that are a result of data driver employability research is paramount to our community’s success. All student’s should have the opportunity to take classes that spark their passion which ultimately fuel their post-secondary career planning journey. Work based learning opportunities should be a focus as they are critical to a student’s self-actualization.
Rebranding our schools with innovative instruction to restore faith as well as a vested interest in the quality of education.
Implementing a consistent and effective discipline program where teachers and students can take ownerships of their instruction and learning with a goal of graduating students who are globally competitive in their pursuit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.