With early voting now closed, the 2020 Election moves to Tuesday’s Primary Election. Locally, only three races will make it to the primary ballots. One of the contests put to the voters will be the selection of three Republican candidates for the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners race this November.
The winners of this primary race will advance to the general election and vie for the three opens on the board. They will do so against Democrats Ann Brady and Jeff Johnson.
The following questionnaires are listed in the order they will appear on Tuesday’s ballot.
The following questionnaires are listed in the order they will appear on Tuesday’s ballot.
A. Reece Pyrtle, Jr. Address: 130 Tamerlane Court, Stoneville, NC 27048
Age: 52
Occupation/Former Occupation: Retired — Law Enforcement Officer
Highest degree earned: Bachelor of Science — Appalachian State University
Leadership experience: Captain of Enforcement Division — Eden Police Department, Chief of Police — Eden Police Department, Past President of Board of Directors — Boys & Girls Club of Eden, Past Vice Chair of Board of Directors — The Salvation Army of Rockingham County, Past Vice Chairman — Rockingham County Board of Commissioners, Past Chairman — Rockingham County Board of Commissioners
Civic involvement: Board of Directors — Boys & Girls Club of Eden, Board of Directors — UNC-Rockingham Hospital, Eden Council — The Salvation Army of Rockingham County, Board of Directors — Project Safe Rockingham County, Board Member — Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, Member — Eden Rotary, Past Board Member — The Salvation Army of Rockingham County, Past Board Member — Eden Chamber of Commerce, Past Board Member — Communities in Schools
Contact Info:
Phone: 336-613-2035
Email: VoteReece Pyrtle2016@gmail.com
Why are you seeking office and why should voters elect you?
I have a 15-year-old daughter that I want to grow up to be a productive member of our community. I want her and my future grandchildren to have even better opportunities than I had when I chose to make Rockingham County my home after college. While I have always maintained my conservative values, I have spent my entire professional career working with others to address quality of life issues in our community. I look forward to the challenges of tomorrow and serving all the citizens of this great county.
What experience qualifies you to serve on the board of commissioners?
I retired with 30 years of service in municipal government. During the last 9 years of my career I was responsible for crafting and administering a four million dollar annual budget and managing fifty employees. I was elected to the Office of Rockingham County Commissioner in 2016. During the past 3 years I have had the opportunity to serve as the Vice Chair and Chair of the Board of Commissioners. In both roles I had the responsibility to listen to the concerns of citizens and ultimately make a decision that was best for the community as a whole.
What are the most pressing issues that you feel the county needs to address and what is your plan to further discuss or initiate discussion on those issues?
Perhaps the most pressing issue in our county is economic development. I feel that it is important that the County’s Economic Development Team continue to collaborate with all the municipalities to position Rockingham County as an attractive location for new industry to locate or existing industry to expand. We must continue to promote and cultivate entrepreneurship while at the same time being attentive to our existing small businesses. I have often said that economic growth in any part of our county is a win for all of our county.
Another pressing issue in our county is workforce development. I feel that is important that the Board of Commissioners continue to support the collaboration between Rockingham County Schools and Rockingham Community College to develop programs specifically targeted towards creating a skilled workforce. As our Economic Development Teams across the county continue to work hard on recruitment and expansion, we must have a skilled workforce ready to fill jobs.
Kevin Berger
Address: 371 Hush Hickory Tr, Reidsville, NC
Age: 46
Occupation/Former Occupation: Attorney/Business Owner
Highest degree earned: JD from Wake Forest University
Leadership experience: Vice Chair, Rockingham County Board of Commissioners (2017), Chair Rockingham County Board of Commissioners (2018), Chair of Bethany Community School Board, Bethany Community School Foundation Board Member
Civic involvement: Bethany Community School Board, Former Board Member Hospice of Rockingham County, Advisory Board in Rockingham County with First National Bank, Rockingham County Board of Commissioners, former Board member Rockingham Pregnancy Care Center
Contact info
Phone: 336-932-4767
Email: bergerfor commissioner@yahoo.com
Why are you seeking office and why should voters elect you?
My wife, Amber, and I decided to return to Rockingham County after completing our education. I hope my two middle school aged children have the same opportunities when entering the work force. With low tax rates, good employment and education options, I would like to provide others with the same confidence Rockingham County is the best place to raise a family. I have enjoyed serving the citizens of Rockingham County the past couple of years and would appreciate the opportunity to serve an additional four years. If elected for another term, I will continue to make decisions based upon conservative business principles I use to run my own business.
What experience qualifies you to serve on the board of commissioners?
My background as an attorney and business owner provides an advantage in addressing issues coming before the Board. I examine the practical, legal and business aspect of every decision I make as a Commissioner, as well as the impact the action will have on the citizens. The same principles have to be used every day when advising clients and running a business. I own and operate a general practice law firm, and serve clients in real estate as well as business matters in a broad range of categories. Many of the issues I deal with in the legal field are common with issues arising in County Government.
What are the most pressing issues that you feel the county needs to address and what is your plan to further discuss or initiate discussion on those issues?
We need to attract additional customers to negate the cost associated with operating the water/sewer utility. I initiated a meeting a couple of weeks ago to begin addressing infrastructure deficiencies related to water. The meeting was attended by several developers and we will implement a few of the ideas to begin to address this problem.
When I ran four years ago I stressed the importance of updating our land use plan to be prepared for growth coming as the result of the construction of the interstates. I have initiated that process and expect it to be completed in the next year to year and a half. An updated plan will allow the County to proceed with growth in an organized manner.
Jimmy R. Joyce
Address: 4883 Hwy 704 Madison
Age: 66
Occupation/Former Occupation: Professional Land Surveyor
Highest degree earned: N/A
Leadership experience: N/A
Civic involvement: N/A
Contact Info:
Phone: 336-427-5038
Email: N/A
Why are you seeking office and why should voters elect you?
This county has double standards which need to be addressed and other issues.
What experience qualifies you to serve on the board of commissioners?
Taxpayer
What are the most pressing issues that you feel the county needs to address and what is your plan to further discuss or initiate discussion on those issues?
Planning and zoning and inspections and other departments
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.