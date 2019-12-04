REIDSVILLE — A role model for youth and a familiar face around the Reidsville Police Department was recognized with a national award last month after dedicating more than 120 volunteer hours to the community efforts of the law enforcement agency.
Police Chief Robert Hassell presented Rockingham County High School Senior Payten Bayne with the President’s Volunteer Service Award during a ceremony in November.
Bayne, 17, is the first young adult to work with RPD and receive the award, which was established in 2003 by the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation.
The award and presidential recognition were created to honor individuals nationwide who make a difference in their community.
A graduate of the 2018 RPD Junior Police Academy, the Youth Advisory Committee vice president has served as a mentor to junior academy members this year.
The daughter of Michelle and RPD Sgt. Jamie Bayne has also been a member of the committee for two years.
“Payten is an exemplary representative of the youth in our community,” said Hassell in a news release. “We are proud to have her serve as a volunteer in The President’s Volunteer Service Award Program here at the Reidsville Police Department.”
A catcher and outfielder for the RCHS Cougars, Bayne also enjoys drawing and maximizing her artistic abilities.
Earlier this year, she volunteered to paint two fire hydrants as part of a re-beautification project in downtown Reidsville.
This summer, she also worked hand-in-hand with officers as they collected school supplies for students prior to the start of the school year.
Those efforts and the kind donations from community contributed to another successful Backpack and School Supply giveaway, hosted annually by The Last Dons.
Earlier this holiday season, Bayne and fellow Youth Advisory Committee members also collected hundreds of canned goods that were donated to the Reidsville Outreach Center prior to Thanksgiving.
Bayne has also volunteered to with several other police department programs and events, such as the annual toy collection drives for Christmas, the Ice Pop Cool Down in the summer and an alcohol awareness event for youth and teens.
In 2018, Bayne played a role in the creation of a short film portraying the dangers of drinking and driving.
“Drinking and Driving: It’s Not Worth Dying For” is a powerful video that documents the perils of underage drinking and the consequences that impact individuals, family members and loved ones, alike.
Bayne said she is driven to volunteer by the example set by the officers — many of whom she has known since she was little.
Dedicated to fostering a positive relationship between youth and law enforcement through volunteering, Bayne believes her efforts help show the public that police officers are just regular people.
“I like volunteering for the police department because of the people here, said Bayne. “I really enjoy being around cops.”
“They are a lot cooler thank you think,” she said with a laugh.
“I just find it fun to be out in the community and spending time with others — especially at events with little kids. It’s always fun to hang out with them,” Bayne said.
