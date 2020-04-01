Eden Police is searching for a missing Greensboro woman who was last seen in Eden on Oct. 1, 2019
Lakeia Barrington, 26, was recently reported missing to the department by her mother.
Police officials believe she is in the Greensboro area and has recently communited with friends.
Barrington stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs somewhere between 140 and 150 pounds, according to a news releas.
Anyone with information in regards to the whereabouts of Barrington are asked to call Eden Investigator Anthony Lovings at 336-623-9755.
Anonymous information can be provided to officials by calling Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683
