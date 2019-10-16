REIDSVILLE — Police officials are looking for a missing man that was last seen on Saturday.
Vernon Mills, 61, has been reported missing to the Reidsville Police Department.
Mills stands at 6'4" and weighs 220 pounds, according to authorities.
He was last seen driving a red 1986 Chevy pickup truck with license plate number 1251GL.
Anyone who has seen Mills or has any information about his potential wherabouts are encouraged to call RPD Investigator Whitaker at 336-347-2343.
Anonymous tips can be made by calling Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
