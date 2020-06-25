REIDSVILLE — Local police have one man in custody and are searching for a second in connection with the Wednesday shooting of Zacorey Johnson, 36, of Reidsville, at Pan Mart convenience store here.
Investigators with the Reidsville Police Department on Wednesday evening arrested and charged Gary Gerrel Pickard, 33, of Greensboro, with assault with intent to kill/inflict serious bodily injury.
Pickard is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond as police seek Jonathan Erwin Galloway, 33, of Ruffin, who authorities call a "person of interest'' in the crime.
Meanwhile, Johnson, who was found by authorities at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, is being treated at a regional hospital for life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the RPD's Sarah Hardin, crime analyst and media specialist.
Investigators say additional charges could be forthcoming in the ongoing investigation.
Police ask anyone with information about the crime or the whereabouts of Galloway contact RPD Investigator Haley at 336-347-2341 or leave an anonymous tip through Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
