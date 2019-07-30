One of the most popular gym franchises will be planting its flag in Eden later this year.
Franchisee officials confirmed through a City of Eden news release that Planet Fitness will be opening at that Kingsway Plaza, between the Dollar Tree and Kingsway 4 Cinema.
The fitness center will take up three vacant shopping center spaces at the plaza located at 220 W. Kings Highway, according to the release.
The 19,000 square-foot facility will feature state-of-the-art equipment, free fitness training and a black card spa.
The company’s black card membership, an upgrade option that includes access to Planet Fitness locations nationwide, will also be made available to new Eden members.
The black card status includes tanning bed access, hydro-massage lounges, tissue massage chairs and other perks.
“We feel honored that we can provide an inexpensive facility that provides these amenities to the Eden community,” said Andrew Watkins, director of operations for GNT Holdings, the Eden franchisee opening the new gym.
Pre-sale promotions for potential members will be held before the gym opens.
Those interested in employment are encouraged to visit planetfitness.com once job opportunities are announced.