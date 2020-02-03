REIDSVILLE — Lake Reidsville’s Trail extension project will move one step forward thanks to an industrial newcomer’s decision to invest in the local community.
Pella Corporation announced last week plans to grant $30,000 for greenway and blueway expansion at the highly sought recreation sight.
On Thursday, City leaders and Company officials celebrated the donation, with a check presentation at Lake Reidsville’s amphitheater.
The funds, which were awarded through the Pell Rolscreen Foundation, will go primarily toward building up the three-mile trail network that runs alongside the hidden recreational gem.
Through a partnership with the Dan River Basin Association, a 2.25 mile extension is also currently underway.
“We also will be surveying more property for additional trail extensions along it,” said Mitchell, who noted that the city’s greenway plan estimates that approximately $2 million will be spent on trails over the next decade or two, according to an engineer’s estimate.
“We are already heavily invested and are also putting in three trailheads for our blueways this year,” Mitchell said. “This makes a big jumpstart for us.”
The City manager added that the city is making a big push for a designation on the coveted mountains-to-sea trail, with hopes of making the park a primetime stop as a trailhead for the hiking trail that spans 1,200 miles across North Carolina.
For Mitchell, whether its recreation or other avenues that help bolster the city, Reidsville’s philosophy of believing strongly in private, public partnerships is paramount.
It’s those partnerships that have helped build a team-like atmosphere throughout the community and has led to strong united efforts to continue to grow.
“Reidsville is a city with urban amenities but we are very fortunate — it still has a small town feel to it and that applies right up to our large industries,” Mitchell said. “We are so thankful for Pella’s donation.
As for the push for recreational improvement, Dan River Basin Association Executive Director Tiffany Haworth believes in the efforts put forth by city officials.
“The work that (the City of Reidsville) has done in order to plan for outdoor recreation for their citizens is outstanding,” said the local non-profit overseer during the check presentation.
DRBA, protects the waterways, promotes tourism and economic development through outdoor recreation throughout the 16 counties in North Carolina and Virginia that make up the local basin.
Haworth said Reidsville’s recreational push goes “above and beyond what you see around the rest of the Dan River Basin” and added that Reidsville is a model in the region for outdoor recreation.
“This is a project that people in Reidsville prioritized and one that everyone is going to enjoy, just by getting a chance to be outside and enjoy the outdoors,” said Pella Plant Manager Josh Moorehead. “I know that’s a big deal in Reidsville is to focus on outdoors and family and this will definitely help with that.”
Pella exceeds early expectations, welcomed to Reidsville
It didn’t take long for one of the country’s top window and door producers to get comfortable as a Lucky City’s new industrial resident.
Just eight months after planting their southeast hub in Reidsville and announcing a $20 million local investment that would lead to 125 new jobs in the area — Moorehead delivered even more positive news for the local economy.
One hundred more job openings on the way and a chance to work for a company that re-modeled its facility on Rockingham Drive, brought in five state of the art assembly lines and already met its hiring quota.
“In October, we built our first live customer orders,” said Moorehead, who noted a local and corporate team effort as reasoning behind the ability to develop product following a quick five-month turnaround.
Moorehead said that community support has been outstanding, with Reidsville leaders and citizens buying into what Pella is doing.
With a six-week work schedule, new hires will help bolster employee rotations to keep production up, while also giving workers proper reprieve.
So just how strong has the interest been for open jobs at the plant where the average salary sits at nearly $42,000?
“We’ve had an overwhelming amount of people apply,” said Moorehead, who said that the next hiring phase will focus on rounding out their first-shift staff and implementing a third shift. “I think we still have over 700 people that are in the process of applying. We don’t have 700 jobs but it’s great to see that many people interested. We have had very retainment rate, we’ve only lost a couple of team members from the start. That’s amazing to see that.”
