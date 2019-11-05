WENTWORTH — There is no political drama to report at the county seat tonight, as three unopposed incumbents return to the town council.
Mayor Dennis Paschal, Mayor Pro Tem Evelyn L. Conner and Dennis Paschal III, a council member, were all re-elected by default Tuesday, according to unofficial election results.
Paschal III, who will begin his third term on the council at the end of this year, was the top vote getter with support on 76 ballots.
Paschal and Conner, who have each served on town council since Wentworth was incorporated in 1998, received 72 and 67 total votes, respectively.
In total, only 218 votes were cast in the uncontested race, three of which were for a write-in candidate.
The race’s 65 absentee and one-stop votes made up 30 percent of all ballots cast.
