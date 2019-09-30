REIDSVILLE — An evidence-based opioid addiction treatment center will look to close a gaping rehabilitation gap in Rockingham County.
ALEF Behavioral, located at 3580 N.C. 14, offers medication-assisted treatment for those addicted to heroin, prescription pills and other addictive opioids.
The outpatient treatment facility, accredited by the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors and the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, will focus on a style of care known as “harm reduction treatment.”
The approach will aim at personalized treatment to focus on limiting personal harm, as well as the impact the epidemic has on the community.
For President Ronald Flack Jr., the local battle against opioid abuse is personal. The Reidsville native hopes to help rural residents who don’t have the same access to treatment and rehab facilities as the urban population in the state.
“We know that Rockingham County does not have direct service for opioid use disorder and so our whole focus and goal with ALEF Behavioral Growth is to plant locations for this unfortunate need where there aren’t as many options for treatment,” said Flack, who has served substance abuse disorder patients for more than 13 years.
“Our goal is to remove any travel hardships and increase the ability for those to be treated that are struggling with this particular addiction,” Flack said.
The focus of individualized treatment is not only to provide opiate blockage medication for addicts, but to provide therapeutic help, such as individual therapy, group therapy, family therapy and couples counseling.
Flack said broadened approaches that use activities, such as yoga, zumba, art, and nature trails are also part of the evidence-based treatment ALEF offers.
Those added activities help patients really buy into the model and the idea they can live without heroin or prescription pills, Flack said.
“I’ve seen the best of the best in this treatment and unfortunately I’ve seen some not-so-good outcomes with this treatment,” said Flack, who is a certified substance abuse counselor through the North Carolina Substance Abuse Professional Board and International Certification & Reciprocity Consortium.
“This type of treatment, if ... provided in a very controlled environment, can be successful, but this is a two-part process. There is a part that we as providers have a responsibility for but then we also have to ensure that the patients we are treating also wear and maintain some of that responsibility.”
Thus far, community supporters have shown thankfulness for the treatment facility, Flack said.
The next step for the center is getting the word out about the services provided at the facility designed to serve up to 300 patients.
Flack, who holds doctorate and master’s degrees in counseling from Grace Bible College, says those who partake in evidence-based treatment can see projected change between 12-16 months.
He added that such timeline is based upon each patients’ commitment and ability to buy into habit change.
“I don’t care who we are, we can play as if things are well, but we will not know things are well and it’s when life hurts us that we can say, ‘okay, am I in a place of recovery or am I not?’ ” Flack said.
He hopes that ALEF can help lower the county’s overdose and unintentional death totals, while also lowering the number of emergency room visits related to opioid use.
According to statistics compiled by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, there were 22 unintentional opioid related deaths in Rockingham County last year.
Seventy-three percent of those deaths were heroin- or fentanyl- related.
Thus far in 2019, local emergency rooms have reported 51 visits that ended with an opioid overdose diagnosis.
“This disease doesn’t care — race, color, creed, gender — it doesn’t care,” Flack said. “Our focus is to extend an olive branch to say that there is an answer. If you give this type of treatment a chance, it can and will change lives.”
To learn more about treatment offered by ALEF Behavioral Group, visit alefbg.com. Anyone needing treatment should visit the website or call 336-522-5095.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.