MAYODAN — Diabetic and 17, Dawson Lancaster stands on another kind of front line — the check out line.
Dawson, who recently increased his weekly work hours at Food Lion to 40 as school has shifted to online home study, knows his immunity is fragile in the face of Covid-19, which causes the novel coronavirus.
“I actually had the bird flu (Avian influenza) when I was little, and I made it through that, but I know I have to be careful with my immune system because of my Type 1 diabetes,’’ Dawson said, keying codes for avocados, handing out umpteen receipts.
“But I’m really trying to save money now, because I don’t wanna have to be in debt for college,’’ said the McMichael High School freestyle swimmer. “I’m just going to be really careful.’’
Dawson, whose disease began in third grade, has pricked his fingers daily to test glucose levels, endured years of insulin injections and surfs the unsettling blood sugar highs and lows that come with Type 1 diabetes.
Today, he has an implanted automated pump that administers his insulin automatically, but Dawson still must self-monitor throughout the day. “I check it about four times to make sure the pump is still working.’’
Like markets across the country, Dawson’s store has seen a wall of customers like never before. They heap their buggies with staples, Clorox and frozen foods to get them through the viral scourge.
Local Reaction
The high school senior has watched the local reaction to a global scare unfold from his conveyor belt. And with uncanny maturity, he mitigates his unavoidable contact with customers by using lots of hand sanitizer.
“It’s just kind of crazy, because early on, people started buying everything … Now, I see people coming through just freaking out … and we just don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said.
“I feel like it’s better to just stay calm, though,’’ he said of his reaction to the Covid-19 threat. “ I know that it’s serious, so in a situation like this I try to avoid a lot of big highs and lows with my sugars that can throw my immunity off. And I try to avoid stress.”
This week, an informal survey of grocery stores and discount shops all around Rockingham County showed patrons failed to consistently follow social distancing guidelines, such as the six foot rule. “Maybe they just don’t understand?’’ Dawson said.
On Monday, a Stoneville teen on her phone waited in a check out line, smacking gum with her mouth open, standing about six inches from a senior citizen. At another store near Madison, middle-aged friends hugged and laughed about their boredom and being stuck at home.
To unwind at home, the aspiring electrician plays video games through which he reconnects with his high school buddies.
“We play Apex Legends,” he said of the game that remotely connects homebound friends. “I miss seeing my friends every day.”
Proud Papa
“Dawson’s the oldest of my four kids, and I’m really proud of him,’’ said his dad. “At an early age, he had to mature really fast because he had to deal with diabetes. Right now, I’m not exactly that worried,’’ Lancaster said.
“I know his immune system might be more compromised than other people, but knowing the person Dawson is, I know he is taking precautions. He is disciplined that way… with school work and swimming, too.’’
Michael Lancaster knows well the importance of following distancing rules during the pandemic.
His job with Proctor & Gamble puts him in a factory with 1,000 other people daily. The company has enforced strict rules for distancing, even limiting break room capacity to two people at a time, said Lancaster, 38.
Covid-19 has thrown a kink in life for the family, but they will power through.
But it is bittersweet to see Dawson miss out on senior year landmark events like the cancelled McMichael prom, his father said. “We were supposed to be getting his tuxedo.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.