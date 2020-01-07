Pettigrew

 Courtesy Eden Police

EDEN — An Eden man was arrested late Tuesday morning after assaulting an off-duty police officer in the Wal-Mart Supercenter parking lot, officials said Tuesday.

Eden officers were called to a disturbance at the discount store on Arbor Lane just before 11:30 a.m.

When authorities arrived, they found Kyre’ Keen, an off-duty officer for the Eden Police Department, trying to break up a fight between two male shoppers that had initially begun inside the store.

Robert Pettigrew, termed the “aggressor” in the incident by police, was arrested and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, according to an EPD news release. The name of the second man was not released.

Pettigrew assaulted Keen, who intervened and attempted to keep Pettigrew and another man separated outside the store, the release said.

Officers interviewed multiple witnesses and secured video of the incident, though footage was not released to the media.

Pettigrew, who is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 6, is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.

