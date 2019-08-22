STOKESDALE — Skywalker Roofing is now accepting nominations in Rockingham County for those in need of a new roof.
The local company is now accepting nominations through Sept. 17, as part of No Roof Left Behind.
The nationwide program gives folks in the community a way to help their good neighbors that have fallen on hard times and provides a local contractor the framework to provide a new roof at no cost to a deserving homeowner.
Anyone can participate by nominating a friend, neighbor or family member by completing the application process at: https//skywalkeroofingnc.com/no-roof-left-behind-nominate-a-free-roof.
Following the nomination process, a team of local volunteers will review all nominees and four finalists will be selected.
Between Sept. 25 and Oct. 25, the public will then have an opportunity to vote for which finalist is most deserving of the new roof.
Each finalist’s story will be featured on Skywalker Roofing’s No Roof Left Behind homepage.
In a news release, Owner Luke Wilson said that Skywalker joined the No Roof Left Behind initiative as a way to give back to the communities that have brought the roofing company success for more than 16 years.
“We are proud to be part of the No Roof Left Behind. The direct positive impact this initiative has on members of the community is something that can’t be described. It is an honor to be able to launch this here. We look forward to seeing our neighbors and customers come together to help one of our own in need.”
Wilson invited other businesses to participate as sponsors or volunteers.
“No Roof Left Behind is a great way to rally the community together,” Wilson said. “There is something for everyone to play a part. You don’t have to swing a hammer or even get dirty to help out. Whether looking to donate services, products or time just give us a call and we’ll find a place for you.”