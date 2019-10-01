Bus accident

A trooper with North Carolina Highway Patrol helps block off N.C. 68 Tuesday evening, following a bus crash.

 Susie C. Spear/RockinghamNow

STOKESDALE — A daycare center bus carrying 20 Huntsville Elementary School students and two adults flipped onto it's top and came to rest 40 feet down an embankment Tuesday afternoon along N.C. Hwy 68.

While a number of students sustained bumps, bruises and minor lacerations, no life-threatening injuries were reported after the accident just after 3 p.m., according to N.C. Highway Patrol officers at the scene near Sylvania Road. 

The conventional-sized school bus, not part of Rockingham County Schools' fleet, is operated by the Operation Excel program through the Stokesdale Learning Center, according to RCS spokesperson Karen Hyler.

Emergency workers transported eight people to  Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro for treatment and observation shortly after the crash, officers said. Huntsville Elementary's Principal Gary Pyrtle and the school's nurse waited with children and their families at the hospital on Tuesday evening, Hyler said.

"Nothing is more important to us than our children's safety,'' Hyler said. "We'd like to thank the first responders as well as the staff at Huntsville Elementary for their assistance during this bus accident. We are so fortunate that all our students walked away.''

Although the exact cause of the accident has yet to be determined, initial reports are that a northbound Chevrolet passenger truck crossed the center line and struck the southbound bus as it ferried students to an after-school day care program.

Highway Patrol officers did not know whether the bus was outfitted with seat belts. 

The names of the bus driver and male truck driver were unavailable Tuesday evening. 

Police blocked the highway in both directions as a tow truck recovered the bus. And media and the public were blocked from the crash scene while troopers investigated tire marks left by the truck, as well as the site where the bus came to rest.

This is a developing story. 

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Susie C. Spear is a staff writer for RockinghamNow. She can be reached at 743-333-4101

Tags

Load comments