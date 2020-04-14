ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Health officials confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in Rockingham County over the Easter weekend.
Meanwhile an employee at Sturm, Ruger & Co.’s mammoth Mayodan plant tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, prompting the firearms factory to deep clean over the weekend and advise the infected worker’s closest associates to self-quarantine.
It is unclear whether the Ruger employee is a resident of Rockingham County. Health officials and Ruger administrators declined to disclose the employee’s demographic details, citing privacy laws.
The new cases bring Rockingham County’s total of positive COVID-19 patients to 14, according to Susan Young, the county’s interim director of public health.
While Young said the newest patients “represent(s) all over the county,’’ she could not say precisely where the patients live.
Young did explain via email that health officials believe the four new patients contracted COVID-19 from people who had previously tested positive for the respiratory virus.
That fact is reassuring in some small measure, say health officials, because it shows that new patients most likely did not contract the coronavirus from unknown or asymptomatic carriers — infected individuals who do not feel or appear sick. Such exposures are much harder for public health investigators to track.
The newest patients are also relatively young — in their 20s and 30s, Young said in a Monday email.
Of the county’s 14 cases, two patients in their 60s and 70s, both with multiple underlying conditions, have died. The 12 active cases include five patients who are 41 or older and seven patients who are between 19 and 38, Young detailed.
While four of those patients are hospitalized, five have recovered, and three are asymptomatic, county statistics show.
On Monday, Ruger’s Mayodan facility was back on line doing limited production after a professional sanitizing team disinfected the 220,000-square-foot plant over the holiday weekend, said Kevin B. Reid, Sr., the company’s Southport, Connecticut-based vice-president, general counsel and corporate secretary, via press statement.
“On Friday, April 10, we learned that one person in our Mayodan facility tested positive for COVID-19. This is the company’s first positive test and it appears the individual became exposed outside our facility,’’ Reid said in the release.
“The affected individual is under quarantine and is receiving our full support and well wishes.”
And co-workers were informed, Reid said.
The plant, which manufactures American Rimfire rifles and other weapons, employs roughly 300 workers in Rockingham County.
“After learning of the test result, we promptly identified Ruger associates who had “close contact” with the affected individual. In accordance with CDC guidelines, we immediately contacted every identified Ruger associate, and asked them to stay home, self-quarantine, and seek appropriate treatment if necessary,’’ Reid said.
The Ruger administrator declined to describe how the plant enforces social distancing guidelines, but did say, “we are following the applicable CDC guidelines, and are working hard to continue to ensure the health and safety of our employees.’’
Cone Health to treat severe COVID-19 cases at Greensboro hospitals
The region’s most severe COVID-19 cases will be treated at Cone Health’s former Women’s Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital, both in Greensboro, Cone officials announced Monday.
Rockingham County patients who live near Annie Penn Hospital, however, should continue to go there for emergency care, whether related to COVID-19 or not, hospital officials advised.
If a Rockingham coronavirus patient should need ongoing care for more severe illness related to the respiratory virus, they will likely be transported to one of the Greensboro facilities, officials said.
The former Women’s Hospital, which closed in February, reopened Monday to care for severely ill patients battling coronavirus who are transferred from other sites or admitted directly by their physician. The location will not have an emergency department, a Cone Health news release said.
Cone Health officials hope this strategy will accommodate any increase in number of infected patients. The health system was treating 27 hospitalized patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon, according to Cone Health spokesman Doug Allred.
Beginning April 20, Wesley Long Hospital will transition to a hospital for patients with symptoms or a diagnosis of COVID-19.
Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital and Moses Cone Hospital will focus on providing care for patients without COVID-19.
“By continuing to strengthen our communities’ efforts to stay at home and practice social distancing, we have a chance to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in our region and across the state,” Terry Akin, Cone Health’s chief executive officer, said in the news release. “This would limit sickness and save lives, and help to avoid overwhelming our hospitals, physicians, nurses and other caregivers.”
COVID-19 patients at Moses Cone Hospital will be moved to the former Women’s Hospital on Green Valley Road, Allred said by email. The health system had additional ventilators in stock that they were able to designate to the Green Valley location, he said.
“Our physicians (pulmonary specialists, hospitalists, anesthesiologists, cardiologists, and critical care surgeons) have come together and created a plan so that all patients will have physicians who are skilled in airway and ventilator management,” Allred said. “Nursing has done the same. We have capacity because we are not doing elective surgeries or procedures.”
