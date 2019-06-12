Eden's Nancy Strong has been crowned the 2019 "MS. Senior Rockingham County".
Strong, who was awarded the designation at the first Ms. Senior Rockingham County Pageant on June 8, will have the option to represent the county with a chance to be named Ms. North Carolina Senior America 2020 at the state contest in May.
The local pageant, held at Reidsville Center for Active Retirement Enterprises, was hosted by RCARE Senior Center Coordinator Cindy Baynes, as well as Rhena Wood.
Reidsville's Ted Hopkins served as master of ceremonies for the event and coordinators were assisted by other RCARE volunteers.
Angela Staab of Reidsville was chosen as first runner-up in the contest and Joan Weisenbeck was second runner-up.
Other candidates included: Florence Small, Judy Rogers, Rosetta Badgett, Norma Jean Corum, Alice Anderson, Mae Williams, Carol Potkay and Hazel Cannon.
Approximately 250 people attended the event.
The Senior America Pageant is an organization which seeks to enhance the image of women who have reached the “Age of Elegance”, 60 years or better. This Pageant honors the gracious woman who best exemplifies dignity, maturity, and inner beauty.
For further information on becoming a candidate or sponsor for the 2020 Ms. Senior Rockingham County Pageant, contact RCARE at 336-349-1088.