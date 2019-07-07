Major reform

Prepaid health plans will assume financial risk in their contracts with providers to provide services for beneficiaries. If the care per individual exceeded the set, or capitated, amount, the PHP absorbs the loss.

The PHPs will oversee behavioral- and physical-health care for individuals considered “mild” to “moderate” for behavioral health-care purposes.

Meanwhile, seven behavioral health managed-care organizations (MCOs) would continue for up to four years to oversee individuals with severe behavioral-health symptoms or episodes.

Those managed-care organizations, including Cardinal Innovations, would pick up responsibility for those individuals’ physical well-being.