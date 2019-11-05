MADISON— This town of about 2,200 voted to return David Myers to the Madison mayor’s desk.
In a handsome victory, Myers won nearly 73% of the vote with 190 ballots in his favor, besting his relatively unknown opponent Michael Justice. Justice took 26.5 % of votes cast, or 68. Thirty one votes, or .15% of ballots were marked write-in.
Myers, 60, was first elected mayor in 2013. The retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel and former commanding officer of numerous Marine Corps air squadrons, counts 30 years of experience as a high level military leader.
With a focus on developing the Lindsey Bridge Dam into a vital regional recreation access point, Myers has called for improvements to the town's infrastructure, as well as more and better housing.
He’s also placed emphasis on marketing the town as an ideal low tax rate area in which to set up homes or businesses.
In the berg’s alderman race, newcomers William Phillips, 50, and Virginia M. Hoover, 68, will join incumbent Tom Rogers on the dais, after the election that saw five candidates in a contest for three seats.
Rogers, 69, who has seerved for 12 years as alderman and four years as mayor pro tem, led with 195 votes or 28.59%, while Phillips garnered 189, or 27.71%.
Phillips, pastor of Fountain Of Youth Outreach Ministry since 1996, serves as chaplain for the Madison Police Department.
Trailing Phillips by a small margin was former longtime Rockingham County School Board member and educator Hoover, who won her seat with 134 votes, or 19.65%.
Phillips and Hoover, who are both African-American, bring diversity to a formerly all-white board in the town where roughly 35 % of residents are black.
Candidate Suzie Vaughan Wilkinson trailed close behind with 107 ballots, or 15.69%. Mary Reese Martin took only 0.6 % of votes, or 55, and 20 v0tes were tallied as write-ins, making up .29 %.
.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.