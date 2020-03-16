Editor's Note: Since the publishing of this article, Vaughan's performance at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville has been cancelled due to health concerns. To support Jacob Vaughan, visit: https://www.facebook.com/JacobVaughanMusic/.
REIDSVILLE — It started with a car ride to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and uncertainty about being called on stage.
Now, after competing with more than 1,000 songwriters during the second annual Tennessee Songwriters Week, Reidsville country music artist Jacob Vaughan is within reach of his Music City dream.
The budding star is one of six top songwriters who will perform at the infamous Bluebird Café in Nashville on March 29 after winning one of the contest’s six showcases.
Vaughan, who advanced to the Gatlinburg stage on Feb. 28, finished in the top four of the Pigeon Forge preliminary by performing the heartfelt original “One of Those Days” — a ballad he penned to honor his late Pap Pap, Jim Vaughan, who died in September 2017 from brain cancer.
The song, written shortly after his grandfather’s passing, also hit home with judges in attendance at Ole Red Gatlinburg, who named Vaughan their showcase winner over 16 other song writers.
“One of Those Days” was eternally captured by Vaughan in a matter of minutes, after unexpectedly waking up late one night to unload his lyrical mind.
And on Feb. 28, the spirit of his song directly connected with judges and attendees.
“One of the judges told me she hadn’t cried in 20 years, and she cried when she heard my song,” said Vaughan, who treated the crowd to a touching encore keyboard rendition of the winning ballad.
After being named the winner, Vaughan was awarded a Tennessee Songwriter’s Week-branded Epiphone guitar, a free one-year membership and mentoring session with Nashville Songwriters Association International, tickets to a show at the historic Bluebird and a travel gift card.
Vaughan “entered” the competition in February after sending an email to contest officials to gather more information about the showcase.
He didn’t find out he had made the cut until a few days before the preliminary.
Without officially signing up for the competition, Vaughan wasn’t sure if his name would actually be called.
While riding with his mother to the Pigeon Forge event, Vaughan worried the whole trip would turn sour.
“We got there three hours early just to make sure (my name) was on the list,” said Vaughan, discussing his the emotional roller coaster ride.
“On the way home I was like — wow — I can’t believe this,” Vaughan said.
But for local and regional residents, it’s no surprise that Lucky City’s own is making a name for himself as an artist touching listeners with his music.
Fans watched as an inspired teen, gigging for tips, transformed, gaining more appreciation for the craft he loves.
“I think songs, whether you change them or not, can grow,” said Vaughan, when asked how it feels seeing one of his songs impact so many people.
“They can grow like people can,” said Vaughan, who believes he wouldn’t be heading to perform at Nashville’s Bluebird without his Pap Pap’s story. He added that he believes his grandfather would be proud of him if he were still alive and that he’d undoubtedly be going around town in his home state of Pennsylvania showing off the country singer’s picture “like he always used to before he passed away.”
“ … I’m getting older and the song will continue to sound different until the day I can’t sing it anymore,” said Vaughan. “Its general message hasn’t changed, but the people that it’s touching and the people that it’s reaching has.”
The dedicated musician and local college student believes that while he and his family will never completely heal from his grandad’s loss, his song has helped his family cope.
And for locals folks who have also been through “One of Those Days,” Vaughan’s songwriting and performances alike have been cherished on the small town stage.
Now, Vaughan prepares to embark on a lifelong dream to be part of the magic in Music City — one shared in his 2019 song “In My Mind”.
“In my mind I’m going to Music City,” Vaughan sings on his live album “Breakups and Ballads”, recorded at World of Beer in Greensboro last year. “ … “In my mind, I’m singing at the Bluebird.”
Now, words of hope have come to fruition and for Vaughan — the whole speaking things into existence cliché is not a myth.
“If you work hard and set your goals, it can happen,” said Vaughan. “I’m just a kid from Reidsville, and I’m going to Tennessee to play at the most historic country music venue to date.”
