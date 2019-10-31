Early voting is open and an election will be held on Nov. 5 for three town council seats in Wentworth. To better inform the public, RockinghamNow invited candidates to fill out a questionnaire detailing their backgrounds, eligibility for public office and goals.

None of the three candidates registered with the Rockingham County Board of Elections — Evelyn L. Conner, Dennis Paschal, and Dennis Paschal III —submitted responses.

 

