Early voting is open and an election will be held on Nov. 5 for three town council seats in Wentworth. To better inform the public, RockinghamNow invited candidates to fill out a questionnaire detailing their backgrounds, eligibility for public office and goals.
None of the three candidates registered with the Rockingham County Board of Elections — Evelyn L. Conner, Dennis Paschal, and Dennis Paschal III —submitted responses.
