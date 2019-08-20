REIDSVILLE — A person driving a moped was killed in a motor vehicle accident on Freeway Drive early Tuesday morning.
Reidsville Police have confirmed that an individual was driving a moped at approximately 6 a.m. on Freeway Drive, near Sunnycrest Drive, when they were hit and killed by another driver.
No other details have been released at this time and investigators with the Reidsville Police Department continue to work the scene this morning.
Reidsville Police are asking anyone with information pertaining to this morning’s accident to call the Reidsville Police Department at 336-349-1010.
This is a developing story.