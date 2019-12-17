An Eden man last seen two days before Thanksgiving, has been located and reported safe by Rockingham County Sheriff's deputies earlier today.
Family members reported 37-year-old Christopher Dale Bailey missing to Eden Police on Dec. 5.
Eden detective began investigating the missing person case last week before passing it on to the sheriff's department on Dec. 12.
