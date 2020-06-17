EDEN — City Council has hired a new city manager to replace disgraced top administrator Brad Corcoran – who resigned last August after pleading guilty via Alford plea to felony larceny by employee.
City council announced Tuesday that the city has hired former Carolina Shores Town Administrator Jon Mendenhall a nationwide search underway since last December.
A High Point native, Mendenhall replaces interim city manager Terry Shelton after serving the town in Brunswick County since early 2013.
Mendenhall will begin duties as Eden’s top administrator on Aug. 17 at an annual pay rate of $130,000 plus benefits.
He will also reside within city limits.
“I am truly honored to be selected as the next City Manager for Eden,” said Mendenhall in a news release. “I look forward to serving the residents, supporting the staff, and working to achieve the vision of the Mayor and Council. I have told many that Eden has a hometown feel and everyone is gracious and friendly. I look forward to working with the strong team of residents, elected officials, and a solid group of employees.”
A current board member of the North Carolina Resource Conservation and Development Association and Cape Fear Resource Conservation and Development – Mendenhall spent 13 months as county manager in Gates County in the northeast portion of the state before moving on to Carolina Shores.
In a news release Wednesday, Eden Mayor Neville Hall said the city is pleased to have Mendenhall as its new manager.
“He brings a wealth of experience in planning, engineering, finance and economic development that will server Eden residents well,” Hall said in a news release.
Hall and city council members also shared their appreciation for Shelton, who stepped up to guide the city through the recent transition.
The new city manager brings 16 years of local government experience to the table, beginning his career as a planner in Stanly County.
Mendenhall holds a Master’s of Science degree in technology systems from East Carolina University and a Bachelor’s degree in history from University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.
“At the end of the day, each resident, employee, and economic development prospect are all customers and we must emphasize an approach to customer service that adds value to our relationship with that customer,” Mendenhall said in a news release. “We must consistently communicate that value in order to be the very best version of ourselves.”
