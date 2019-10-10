MAYODAN — McMichael High School remains on lockdown after receiving threats, according to the school's principal.
Principal Jon Williams said in an alert posted on the Rockingham County Schools' Facebook page early Thursday afternoon that students were safe in classrooms.
Rockingham County Public Information Officer Karen Hyler also confirmed that there was no active intruder on campus before or during the lockdown.
In an earlier alert, Williams stated that the school, "received concerning information about a possible threat that made us feel the need to go into lockdown".
Williams reported a heavy police presence at the school "helping to complete the investigation."
School officials and law enforcement are continuing to search for the source of the threats, Williams stated.
"We cannot release students during this lockdown or come to the door," Williams wrote in the alert.
Check back later for updates.
