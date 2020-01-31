REIDSVILLE — Police here believe Larry Wayne Inge of Danville is the masked man who recently committed five robberies here. And they think he may be linked to other crimes in the Triad and Virginia.
Reidsville Police arrested Inge, 38, who they termed a “serial robber,” Thursday night after he fled on foot from a cash grab at Food Lion at 1130 Freeway Drive, according to a Friday RPD news release.
The elusive suspect, who allegedly robbed Love’s Travel Stop at 2105 Barnes Street three times — on Dec. 29, Jan. 1 and Jan. 14, as well as Quality Mart at 1121 Freeway Drive on Dec. 30, was charged with five counts of common law robbery.
He is being held in the Rockingham County Jail in Wentworth on a $500,000 secured bond and is scheduled to make his first Rockingham County District Court appearance on Feb. 12.
Inge used a similar modus operandi in each of his alleged crimes, official reports show. And security footage from Love’s chronicled his signature wardrobe of a scarf-like mask and a dark ensemble of shirt, jacket, toboggan and pants.
During each of the Reidsville heists, the suspect demanded cash from clerks without revealing any weapon, then fled each scene with an undisclosed amount of money, according to authorities.
The Thursday night strike at Food Lion ended with Inge running into a wooded area behind a nearby Walmart and heading on foot toward City Heights and North Scales Street, according to reports Thursday night Code Red, abn emergency notification app.
Police Friday said they searched for Inge within a few blocks of Food Lion and located him and his vehicle.
“As the investigation unfolds, we will continue to partner with surrounding agencies as further charges maybe pending,’’ Reidsville police said in the Friday release, adding that RPD received help toward the arrest from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department, the Reidsville Fire Department, the Danville Police Department, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Walmart Asset Protection.
