WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Economic Development has named a new marketing manager.
Former County Public Health Assistant Public Information Officer Tara Martin has been named to the position, Economic Director Leigh Cockram announced earlier this week.
Martin, who brings 12 years of marketing and public relations experience to the position, will be responsible for marketing strategy and increasing visibility of what Rockingham County has to offer.
The Rockingham County native will also be responsible for overseeing and coordinating the department’s small business, tourism and economic development marketing – in conjunction with each division’s leading manager.
“We are thrilled that Tara has joined our team,” said Cockram in a news release. “As Communications Director for the Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness and most recently Assistant Public Information Officer for the Rockingham County Division of Public Health, Tara brings with her a wealth of knowledge related to branding, advertisements, and social media marketing. I have no doubt that this experience coupled with her creativity, energy, and passion for her hometown will allow our office to expand our marketing efforts showcasing Rockingham County as the great place it is.”
Martin said she looks forwards to working with her new team and promoting the many offerings in Rockingham County.
“… I look forward to strengthening the economic infrastructure currently in place as we pave the way for improvements in our County’s future,” Martin said in a news release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.