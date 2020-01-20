Several events will take place today and on Martin Luther King Day across Rockingham County.
Here’s a list of happenings throughout next week:
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Unity Breakfast: 8 a.m., Zion Baptist Church Multi-Purpose Room, 807 Piedmont St., Reidsville. Hosted by Reidsville NAACP, Reidsville Chamber of Commerce and the Reidsville Appearance Commission. Profits will be used for the MLK Jr. Unity Scholarship Fund which presents two scholarships each year for students to attend Rockingham Community College. Tickets available in advance by seeing member of Reidsville NAACP. Keynote Speaker: Elder Mary E. Jackson, Jerusalem United Holy Church, Reidsville.
The Block — Living the Dream: 12 p.m. Jan. 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Reidsville. Coordinated by Elder Catherine Wilson. Youth Groups are encouraged to attend.
Unity March: 1 p.m. Jan. 20, begins at Martin Luther King Drive, through downtown Reidsville and ends at Reidsville Police Department. Youth Groups are encouraged to attend.
Memorial Service: 3 p.m. Jan. 20, First Baptist Church, 401 Hubbard Street, Reidsville. Speaker: Rev. Amos L. Quick III, Pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in High Point.
Saturday
MLK Day of Service: A Day On, not a Day Off!, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 25, Western Rockingham Middle School, 915 Ayersville Road, Mayodan. Hosted by Rockingham County Education Foundation and Rockingham County Partnership for Children. Annual Day of Service to celebrate the Martin Luther King Day Holiday and join the national MLK Day of Service movement. All ages welcome to help with hands on projects to benefit students, families and community. We need everyone’s helping hands. Register at https://conta.cc/2E2koMv. Information: lori@helprockinghamstudents.org or call the Rockingham County Education Foundation, 336-552-0761.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.