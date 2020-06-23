STONEVILLE— On Tuesday, Rockingham County Sheriff’s investigators began day five of a manhunt for three ‘armed and dangerous’ men involved in the Friday morning shooting and robbery of a man at a mobile home park here.
Investigators believe Jamar Quamel Justice “Mars” Crenshaw and two other men were visiting a fourth man at 110 Misty Court when Crenshaw shot the man and robbed him at around 11:05 a.m. on Friday.
Crenshaw, 23, and his associates fled the scene with an AR-15 rifle and an undisclosed amount of money, according to the sheriff’s office.
The victim was airlifted to a Triad trauma center with life-threatening injuries on Friday, authorities said, declining to disclose his name to preserve his safety. His condition has not been disclosed.
Authorities have asked for help identifying one of Crenshaw’s suspected associates, and have disseminated a photo of the man taken from security camera footage.
Crenshaw has the letters “EBK’’ tatooed across his throat in black ink, a mugshot revealed.
Investigators ask that anyone who can name the suspects or knows their whereabouts, call 9-1-1 or contact the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 336-634-3232. Callers who wish to remain anonymous, may phone Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.