Lee Mitchel

Madison-Mayodan Recreation Director Lee Mitchell hauls river tubes down to the Dan River. The Department recently made rentals available for local citizens.

 Courtesy of Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department

Madison-Mayodan Recreation is now in the tubing business and is ready to help you enjoy a nice tube trip down the Dan River.

MadTown Tubing began getting customers out on the River last Saturday at their site location at 102 Water St. in Madison.

The cost of each two-and-a-half hour trip from The Lindsay Bridge to the 704 Access is $12 per person and includes the rental of a single tube, a personal flotation device and shuttling.

Floating Coolers can also be rented for $5.

Shuttles run every 30 minutes, with the first shuttle running at 10:30 a.m. and the last one at 4:30 p.m.

Concessions are also available at the MadTown Tubing location on Water Street, by the nearby Water Street access point on the Dan River.

Individuals can book their spot by calling 336-548-2789 or online at www.m-mrec.org.

Tags

Load comments