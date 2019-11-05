Madison Duplex Fire

A duplex at 407 Summit Street in Madison suffered major damage during a Monday night fire. 

MADISON- A duplex apartment in a heavily-populated neighborhood here sustained major fire damage Monday night.

Fire blazed through the roof of the brick structure at 407 Summit Street  around 7 p.m. as firefighters from Madison and Mayodan joined forces with members of the Shiloh Fire Department to get the fire in check.

Neighbors said the occupant of the apartment on the most severely damaged south side of the building left his home about an hour before the fire ignited.

The man returned upon learning about the fire from neighbors and the authorities, witnesses said.

Flames burned away a six-foot-wide hole in the roof of the south side apartment. 

No other residents appeared to have been harmed by the fire.

Officials have not yet provided details about the cause of the fire. This is a developing story. 

