MADISON — Crime buffs and Christmas merrymakers alike are invited on Saturday to join Madison Dry Goods & Country Store in historic downtown to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the notorious Lawson Family murders.
Experts on the national headline-making case will be on hand, selling books, screening a documentary movie, selling photos of the family and offering tours of the upstairs museum at Madison Dry Goods, where in 1929, the slain family was embalmed.
Richard and Kathy Miller operate their store in the former Penn Hardware Building at 104 W. Murphy Street, where in 1929, the upstairs was occupied by Yelton Funeral Parlor. Bodies were lifted to the second-story mortuary service by an elevator which still works in the 1908 building.
Author Trudy Smith will sell copies of her book, “Christmas, Bloody Christmas,’’ which details the crime in which Germantown farmer Charlie Lawson, 43, shot and bludgeoned his wife and six of his seven children before taking his own life on the snowy afternoon of Christmas Day in 1929. “The Meaning of our Tears,’’ a second book penned by Smith and her late father Bruce Jones, will also be available to buy.
Joining Smith will be documentary film maker Dan Sellers, who will offer a 1 p.m. screening of his movie about the case, “Trouble Will Cause.’’ He will also sell DVDs of the film.
Prints of the famed "Lawson Family Portrait,'' will also be available to buy.
The store will offer food-tastings and may provide samples of raisin cake in honor of murder victim Marie Lawson, 17, who had baked a Christmas cake of the kind that was found at the bloody Lawson home, untouched table in 1929.
The Lawson family’s corpses were motored to Madison that Christmas night and the task of embalming and autopsying eight bodies. So corpses were reloaded and motored through snow to Madison’s Yelton Funeral Parlor, located above Penn Hardware Co. at 104 W. Murphy Street.
Madison Dry Goods has recently enhanced its museum where visitors may see the embalming room and a parlor where the funeral business hosted visitation.
The store will be open from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. and events will run until about 5 p.m.
