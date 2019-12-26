This November will be an important one for Rockingham County voters — with several local seats on the ballot, as well as key state and national races.
Candidate filing closed on Friday, with a slew of names sealing their spots on local ballots prior to the noon deadline.
In the race for State House District 65, Democrat Amanda Joann Bell of Reidsville added her name to a previously unopposed race featuring Republican incumbent Jerry Carter, also of Reidsville.
Late filings to fill the three open seats on the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners made a rather lackluster contest interesting.
Republican incumbents Mark Richardson, Reece Pyrtle and Kevin Berger all placed their names back on the ballot on Dec. 2 and sat alone until Thursday when Democrat Jeff Johnson of Stokesdale entered the fray.
On Friday, fellow Democrat Ann Brady of Reidsville also filed.
While only two Democrats filed for the three open seats, Republican candidates will face a primary on March 3.
Republican Jimmy Joyce of Madison also threw his name into the hat on the last filing day and will vie against the three sitting commissioners early next year.
District 1 and District 3 races for the Rockingham County Board of Education will also see Republican primary elections.
On Friday, the North Carolina State Elections Board randomly selected the ballot order for the 2020 election cycle.
Candidates whose last names begin with the letter “O” will appear at the top of ballots, with other candidates following in alphabetical order.
Here’s a look at who is running in local races, using the same listing protocol:
State Senate District 30
- Democrat Wally White, Eden
- Republican Phillip E. (Phil) Berger, incumbent, Eden.
State House District 65
- Democrat Amanda Joann Bell, Reidsville
- Republican Jerry Carter, incumbent, Reidsville.
State House District 91
- Democrat Rita Cruise, King
- Republican Kyle Hall, incumbent, King
North Carolina District Court Judge District 17A Seat 4
- Republican James (Tony) Grogan, incumbent, Reidsville
Rockingham County Board of Commissioners (Three Seats)
- Republican Reece Pyrtle, incumbent, Stoneville
- Republican Mark Richardson, incumbent, Stokesdale
- Republican Kevin Berger, incumbent, Reidsville
- Democrat Ann Brady, Reidsville
- Democrat Jeff Johnson, Stokesdale
- Republican Jimmy Joyce, Madison
Rockingham County Board of Education
District 1 (One Seat)
- Republican Vicky W. Alston, Reidsville
- Republican William E. (Bill) James, Reidsville
- Republican Lorie Booth McKinney, Reidsville
District 2 (One Seat)
- Democrat Ophelia Wright, Reidsville
- Republican Brent Huss, incumbent, Ruffin
District 3 (One Seat)
- Republican Jim Fink, Eden
- Libertarian R. Michael Jordan, Eden
- Republican Vickie T. McKinney, Eden
District 4 (One Seat)
Republican Bob Wyatt, incumbent, Stoneville
- Democrat Nadine Jansen, Stoneville
Rockingham County Register of Deeds
- Republican Benjamin (Ben) Curtis, incumbent, Eden
- Democrat Kellie Boyte Jones, Eden
For a full list of statewide, local and federal races, visit Rockinghamnow.com.
