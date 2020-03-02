Editor's Note: This online version reflects corrections made to the print version of this story.
Eden’s District 1 Republican primary election for the Rockingham County Board of Education is one of three local races that will be on primary ballots Tuesday.
All three candidates are vying to become the only name to appear on the November ballot.
The following questionnaires are listed in the order they will appear on Tuesday’s ballot and are being printed as submitted. They have only been formatted to match length requirements.
Vicky W. Alston
Address: 630 Parkway Blvd.
Age: 73
Occupation/Former Occupation: Retired Teacher — District I
Highest degree earned: Graduated from High Point University with a degree in elementary education.
Leadership experience: During Teaching Years: Co Chair of SACS, Leadership of School Improvement team, Teacher of Year Moss St. Currently Member of Main St. Methodist Church — Served as Head of Finance and Board of Trustee Member
Civic involvement: Co-Chaired Gifts Division of United Way, Junior Service League, RCC Foundation — Vice President of Planning and Organization, Annie Penn Foundation — Special Projects, Annie Penn Auxiliary Past President, Annie Penn Gift Shop — Buyer, Calm Committee for City of Reidsville Police Dept., Chamber of Commerce.
Contact Info
Email: jga5090@bellsouth.net
Phone: (Cell) 336-613-5653, (Home) 336-342-2291
Why are you seeking office and why should voters elect you?
I am seeking office to improve the image of Rock Co.. Schools and to provide the best education and avenue of growth so all children can be productive citizens. Our schools are a key component in population growth of Rock. County. As a board member I will continue to encourage the local economy workforce. A school system is viewed on the outside both locally and regionally by its weakest school. My goal would be to have no underperforming schools in our system. We are losing student population due to the perception so therefore we need to promote the components/successes of Rock. Co. Schools. We have many things to be proud of in District I — IB Program, Arts program and the Manual Machine Program at Reidsville High. Also the Fire at Rock. Co. High School. I will work hard to continue the positive aspects the board has started and I will travel the state (on my dime) to gather new ideas for success.
What experience better qualifies you to serve on the school board than your primary opponents?
I have been in many leadership roles within the school and the community. As a teacher — parent — and student in District I — I have had many opportunities to be involved in the schools — my family all went to District I schools and even in retirement I have been involved with “Back Packs” for Reidsville High and working with South End PTA in discussion with raising private sector funds for a new gym. I’ve met with community leaders to work on a summer program at Main Street Methodist Church aimed at Children 1st thru 3rd grade to assist with avoiding the “Summer Reading Slide” that is often experienced.
Being a Kindergarten teacher I understand by the age of 4 the lower income child in America has heard about 40 million words in their lifetime and the average upper income child has heard 70 million words. The lower income child comes to Kindergarten unprepared and by 3rd grade they are at risk. The summer program and after school care that offers assistance with homework will help these children.
I have been involved from a child to an adult with District I which gives me the vision needed to guide and make decisions to inspire our schools.
What are the most pressing issues that you feel the school board needs to address and what is your plan to further discuss or initiate discussion on those issues?
We need to address the schools major role in economic development and Quality of life. When people move to a location, the first question that is asked is the rating of the school system — no parent as President Trump state “wants to send their child to a failing school.: We are on the cusp of major development with the new 785 Interstate and we as a school system need to be ready to attract new families to our community. I will be visible in the schools, return calls and be your voice on the board.
I will work to encourage extra help for students to improve their success. The facts are clear to change the path of a child’s future and to enhance our economy. We need to give each child the tools to be a good citizen.
I want to invest in the next generation and make everyone 100% accountable throughout the school system. I will work with the board and I admire the goals they have met. I will encourage new programs that have proven successful in other areas of the state such as the “Spanish Immersion” program.
I will stand up for Christian values, I will act in good faith and I will be honest and cooperative. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice stated “If a child has family, faith and education, these tools will allow a child to be successful.”
Always remember when one part of our county succeeds, it will benefit all — “Rising Tide Raises all Boats.”
William E. (Bill) James
Address: 417 Piedmont Street, Reidsville
Age: 74
Occupation/Former Occupation: Retired high school and (mostly) community college teacher — history, economics, government, geography, etc., 40-plus years of experience; Father of 3, grandfather of 3, great-grandfather of 1, married 53 years to my wife Violet
Highest degree earned: Master of Arts, history (with ½ of a Master’s in economics)
Leadership experience: I was raised overseas and came to the South by choice when I started my college studies. I married a native Virginian and with her raised our family in the “Southside” part of the state. I spent the larger share of my career in Virginia. I served there in elected and appointed positions at the state and local level. These include service on the Brunswick County Board of Social Services, the Lawrenceville Town Council, special commissions under Governors George Allen and Jim Gilmore to establish teaching goals for history in Virginia’s secondary schools, as a consultant with Harcourt Brace to devise testing materials for the same, a term on the (Virginia) correctional services school board, numerous experiences as a field organizer and advisor to local, state, congressional and presidential campaigns in Virginia, as county chairman for the GOP (Brunswick) and service on the Republican State Central Committee (Virginia). I have also served as the head of my faculty organizations in the course of teaching at Southside Virginia Community College and at Rockingham Community College. Having published academic pieces before, for three years I was a columnist for “Rockingham Update.”
Editor’s Note: James was a guest columnist at Rockingham Update and not on the website’s staff.
Civic involvement: Assisted with homeless veterans (Norma Jean Kelly, organizer), volunteer judge for academic quiz tournaments for RCS, donor to Cone Health; I attend Reidsville Baptist Church.
Contact info
Phone: 336-552-6171
Email: wjames1945 @reagan.com
Why are you seeking office and why should voters elect you?
Neither of my primary rivals can come close to the depth and breadth of my experiences in government, education, and politics. I have been an active and committed leader for conservative causes, campaigns and candidates from Goldwater through Reagan to Trump, fighting for family values and like goals for decades — I have a clear track record which assures conservative voters I am a solid bet that they will not be disappointed in my service on the Rockingham School Board. Of my two rivals, one lacks any political track record, and the other has one that is an embarrassment. I am in this race because concerned conservatives, who know me well and who are fighting to change the liberal policies and the misdirection of Rockingham Schools asked me for my help. I relish the chance to assist with this vital cause.
What experience better qualifies you to serve on the school board than your primary opponents?
As I described above in my brief resume, I have extensive experience in state and local government, politics and education. I have been involved in tough negotiations with hostile parties over policy when I chaired the Board of Social Services in my former home county in Virginia. This is not a question of who has lived in Rockingham the longest or who has the most friends and family here; it is about who can get the most things done to improve our school system and correct its’ troubles (many of which emanate from the leadership of the Central Office). I have lived in Reidsville for 17 years and I have been an active Republican in Rockingham for more than 10. Most of the Republican office holders in the County know me and have benefitted from my active help at the polls, putting up signs and supporting them in other ways. One of my rivals has had nothing to do with the local Republican Party until now and the other has become mildly active in it only in the last couple of months before this election. I have been in this struggle all my adult life. There are no question marks about my commitment. For further information about my views, see the archives of my columns at “Rockingham Update.” I wrote for “Update” for three years.
What are the most pressing issues that you feel the school board needs to address and what is your plan to further discuss or initiate discussion on those issues?
Priority #1: Get the discipline problems straightened out! I will ask the Board to review all rules and regulations which inhibit discipline enforcement, to dump the ones we can and challenge the ones outside our control. We will call in social services to deal with unruly children and neglectful parents. Teachers cannot teach in a chaotic classroom, and all students then suffer. And I know how to negotiate with any outside parties who might impede our effort to restore classroom order.
Priority #2: Uphold traditional values in our classrooms (no more “Bear Town” outrages) and resume ceremonies like the pledge of allegiance. Anyone “offended” by those old customs will only be asked to stand and respect his fellow students if he cannot respect the flag. And I will never permit such a thing as the “equity” training, which was code for a racially divisive, socially and psychologically destructive, and immoral program. “Equity” training was introduced when one of my rivals was on the Board, which is why I say her record is “embarrassing.” I was the only candidate in this race to speak out (and write) against that program!
Priority #3: I will fully support the ongoing efforts of the current Board to expand education and training in trades and business. For too long we have pushed going to college as a priority, with the consequence that huge gaps have opened in too many occupational fields, and many college graduates with “soft” degrees cannot find challenging or fulfilling employment.
Lorie Booth McKinney
Address: 150 Bud Road — Reidsville NC 27320
Age: 49
Occupation/Former Occupation: Licensed cosmetologist for 30 years
Highest degree earned: I obtained a Masters Degree in Cosmetic Physics from Tenn
Leadership experience: I am self employed and manage the Hair Gallery & Day Spa.
Civic involvement: I am a current board member of the Rockingham County Free Clinic, I volunteer with the Rockingham County Education Foundation yearly for MLK Day of Service, I volunteer with Team Up to Clean Up with Rockingham County Schools, I help raise money for Rockingham County Council on Aging’s Meals on Wheels community service program, I make donations to the Reidsville Police Department for various civic functions, I make donations for youth baseball teams going to the state playoffs, buying sporting banners, buying candy bars, buying yearbook ads and helping out and volunteers at Booster club functions.
Contact Info
Phone: 336-616-0165
Email: loriebmckinney @bellsouth.net
Why are you seeking office and why should voters elect you?
Rockingham County Schools have helped shape and mold me and I have always felt a strong need to be an advocate for students. I grew and learned so much about educational needs while I was on the school board and have always made students the first priority. I process the provided information and make a commitment to speak to stakeholders involved before making important decisions that will impact our students. I am a voice of reasoning and have and will always be a strong advocate for public education.
What experience better qualifies you to serve on the school board than your primary opponents?
As a previous school board member, I grew from listening and advocating for students. I gained a great deal of knowledge each year and was involved in many school law decisions as well as personnel matters that were brought to the board. My previous experience, committees, and willingness to take a stand and advocate daily for students is ingrained in who I am. My family members have dedicated countless hours and many years to Rockingham County Schools in the Child Nutrition Dept., as an Administrative Assistance, Maintenance Employees, Exceptional Children’s teacher, Career and Technical Education (CTE) Coordinator, Principals and Director. All of my immediate family are products of this great school district. I understand that our county can never progress without quality instruction and great schools. I want to continue to be part of this journey and help Rockingham County students rise to the top and reach their untapped potential.
My opponents have not had these board experiences and training that I have been involved in during my previous tenure. I am confident that I am the most qualified candidate and have a passion to nurture student growth mentally, socially, and physically. I listen to our students, parents, and community members and always remember that I work for them.
What are the most pressing issues that you feel the school board needs to address and what is your plan to further discuss or initiate discussion on those issues?
Recruiting and retaining the most qualified teachers in Rockingham County.
Providing teachers with research based resources that are cutting edge, allowing us to be competitive with other school districts across our state.
Continuing to grow Career and Technical Education programs while promoting work-based learning experiences such as job shadows, internships, and apprenticeships where students are exposed to real life work experiences while nurturing and growing their employability skills so students are ready after high school for post secondary opportunities in the workforce, military, or college.
Supporting a county wide discipline policy that will allow students to learn without habitual discipline issues. Training our teachers and administrators with strategies to address these concerns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.