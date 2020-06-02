ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Local Police and NAACP leaders are speaking out against the actions taken by Minneapolis Police officers in the death of 46-year-old George Floyd on May 25.
Floyd was arrested by police in connection to an allegation he used a conterfeit bill to purchase cigarettes. Four officers involved in the arrest, including Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes, were fired one day after Floyd’s death for violating department policy.
A witness video captured Chauvin’s brutality and he was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, while the three other former officers remain under investigation.
Sheriff Sam Page took to social media last week to share his disdain for the officer’s actions. In a Facebook post, Page said as a veteran officer of 37 years, he was shocked at the officers’ conduct after viewing the video coverage.
“I observed a living human being go from a talking mode to going unresponsive at the hands of an officer wearing a badge of public trust,” Page wrote. “A badge that I hold to the highest level of Trust and Respect.”
Page went on to say that thousands of officers at every level carry out their jobs to the fullest and in a proper manner. But when a sworn officer commits an inappropriate or unlawful act, officers around the country can feel the impact.
“I encourage my Deputies to always treat others how you wish to be treated,” Page wrote. “Respect has to be earned and trust also. I pray for peace in Minneapolis for all of the families affected by this terrible act and I also pray for the many fine Police officers serving in that city during this time and across the U.S..”
Page said that when one officer takes unlawful actions, any fellow officer bearing witness has an obligation to intervene.
“Failing to do so is just as bad as doing the act yourself. I will not tolerate abuse or disrespect for anyone that my Deputies encounter. We serve all our citizens equally and fairly under the law in Rockingham County. No exceptions.”
On Monday the Rockingham County Law Executives Group, comprised of Page and the chiefs of Rockingham County municipalities, also released a statement condemning the actions of the officers involved in Floyd’s death.
“On behalf of the Sheriff and Chiefs of Police of Rockingham County, our hearts are saddened by the tragic loss of George Floyd at the hands of individuals who were sworn to protect and serve,” the statement said. “As a nation, we are grieving alongside the Floyd family and the community of Minneapolis. This display of shocking conduct is unacceptable, inexcusable, and erodes the trust the community and the police have strived to strengthen and maintain. We hold ourselves to a higher standard as is expected from all of humanity across Rockingham County.”
Reidsville NAACP President Jeff Crisp said that recent national events have put on display some of the worst increases in discrimination that he’s ever seen.
“We thought we have overcome some, but as further evidence, we see that we have a long ways to go,” said Crisp during a Monday afternoon interview. “I do promote the protests going on across this nation, but I’m definitely not in favor of all the rioting and breaking into these stores that keep our business owners from not operating — especially after COVID-19 and so much unemployment and distress. It’s just really bad timing and unfortunately these times are still here with us.”
Crisp said that he and the NAACP don’t condone the “disgusting situation” of break-ins, looting and stealing taking place across the country.
He explained that the NAACP’s goal is to ensure political, educational, social and economic equality, while eliminating racial hatred and discrimination for all people.
As for local action, Crisp thanked the Reidsville Police Department and Chief Robert Hassel for being proactive with proper policies.
He commended the chief for his leadership in forming the Community Advocates, Leaders and Minister’s Committee — a group of community leaders that engage with police leadership about building and maintaining a strong relationship with the community.
“We keep an open communication between the NAACP, the chief of police, our city manager,” Crisp said. “I have personal conversations with our mayor about things that I see that we need to do and prevent these type of things from happening.’’
Prior to recent protests, he asked Reidsville Mayor Jay Donecker about having minority officers on patrol during all shifts.
“That might have changed the whole situation (in Minneapolis) had it been one black man on patrol instead of four individuals not of color,” Crisp said. “That’s the type of things that Reidsville does to try to stay proactive and keep our city safe.”
Crisp said that the only way to help solve the issues of inequality that communities face is for communities to come together.
“I looked at some of the riots and some of the peaceful marches, as well, and a lot of the white people and black people come together,” Crisp said. “That’s what it’s going to take. The black people can’t do it alone and it’s going take us all finally coming together to mobilize.
“Whoever is leading these protests, I would love to know how they are strategizing to get these people together, because the same way you can get these people to destroy, they can all get together,” said Crisp. “And let’s get people to the polls and get people to vote. That’s the only way we are going to win is to put the proper people in these leadership positions. I think that’s the only way we are going to solve any of these issues.”
