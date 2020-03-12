GREENSBORO — Cone Health, along with six other regional health systems, is expanding visitor restrictions and asking those who are not immediate family members to avoid visiting patients unless absolutely necessary.
The rules will apply at Cone's Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville and includes restrictions for healthy visitors, regardless of their age, according to a Thursday news release from the health system.
Cone is taking these additional measures to help control the spread of respiratory illnesses, such as COVID-19 and to protect the health of patients, their loved ones and our medical staff, wrote Doug Allred, media relations specialist for the hospitals.
Cone Health's nursing staff and the infection prevention team will work with extended families who have special circumstances, such as a critically ill or injured family member, on a case-by-case basis, the release said.
Temporary visitor restrictions for children age 12 and under remain in effect. These restrictions should not prevent anyone from seeking medical care, however, the hospital spokesman stressed in the release.
Restrictions apply to:
· Alamance Regional Medical Center
· Annie Penn Hospital
· Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital
· The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
· Wesley Long Hospital
The hospital system encourages visitors to use phone calls or video chats to communicate with loved ones.
The decision to expand visitor restrictions is a collaborative effort among Cone Health and six other regional health systems: Atrium Health, Blue Ridge Health, CaroMont Health, Novant Health, Randolph Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health.
More information about COVID-19 is at conehealth.com/coronavirus.
